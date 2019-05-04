Skip Navigation
Warren Buffett says auditor hasn't approved Kraft Heinz's...

Warren Buffett said Kraft Heinz is in dispute with its auditor, so Berkshire Hathaway hasn't gotten the food company's financials.

Warren Buffett says bitcoin is a 'gambling device'

Warren Buffett's aversion to bitcoin just escalated.

Warren Buffett 'looked' at Uber investment 18 months ago, but passed

More than a year ago Buffett looked into investing in the ride-sharing company, which is going public this year at a valuation above $80 billion.

Warren Buffett explains why he's making a bet in the energy...

Warren Buffett has shown a bigger interest in the oil industry with his recent $10 billion investment to back Occidental's bid for Anadarko, and he said it's a bet on the...

5 things Berkshire shareholders want to know from Buffett at the...

This guide breaks down these issues to help better navigate the hoopla surrounding this year's "Woodstock for Capitalists."

Buffett's Berkshire posts $21 billion profit as stocks gain

The $21.66 billion overall profit, or $13,209 per Class A share, compared with a year-earlier net loss of $1.14 billion, or $692 per share.

Here's the email Tesla sent employees telling them to stop...

In an email sent on Thursday, Tesla reminds employees they can be fired or sued for leaking and gives some recent examples.

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China could be a strong catalyst for stocks, even though analysts say the market may have already priced in much of the gains.

North Korea fires multiple 'short-range projectiles,' South...

A senior administration official told NBC that National Security Advisor John Bolton has "fully briefed" President Donald Trump on the situation.

GM, Tesla, Ford in race on EV pickups, but ranchers don't want...

"I wouldn't buy one at all ... It sounds like a playboy's truck, instead of a work truck," said Texas cattle rancher Frank Helvey.

There's a secretive tech fund inside Goldman Sachs returning 25%...

The bank's Principal Strategic Investments team has grown in importance as Goldman Sachs has turned its sights on transforming itself.

What people would do if Elizabeth Warren forgave their student...

When Elizabeth Warren released her sweeping student debt forgiveness proposal last month, many borrowers imagined how their lives would transform if their loan balance shrunk...

Warren Buffett 'looked' at Uber investment 18 months ago, but passed

John Melloy@johnmelloy
Warren Buffett (L), CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger attend the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2019.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

More than a year ago Warren Buffett looked into investing in ride-sharing company Uber, which is going public this year at a valuation above $80 billion.

But the legendary value investor passed.

"We looked at it 18 months ago or so...it was private," Buffett told a group of reporters ahead of Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

When pressed further, Buffett said "I wouldn't comment on any new issue."

Monitors display Uber Technologies Inc. signage in front of Morgan Stanley headquarters in the Times Square area of New York, U.S., on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Uber is set to go public this month and its underwriters have set a price range of $44 to $50 a share, valuing the company at $83.8 billion on the high end of that range. Uber last raised money in the private market at a $76 billion valuation.

Some investors, including many who follow Buffett's value philosophy, believe the stock is going public at level which is already overvalued. NYU Stern professor Aswath Damodaran said the company is likely worth only $60 billion.

