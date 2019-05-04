Warren Buffett 'looked' at Uber investment 18 months ago, but passed

Warren Buffett said Kraft Heinz is in dispute with its auditor, so Berkshire Hathaway hasn't gotten the food company's financials.Marketsread more
More than a year ago Warren Buffett looked into investing in ride-sharing company Uber, which is going public this year at a valuation above $80 billion.
But the legendary value investor passed.
"We looked at it 18 months ago or so...it was private," Buffett told a group of reporters ahead of Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
When pressed further, Buffett said "I wouldn't comment on any new issue."
Uber is set to go public this month and its underwriters have set a price range of $44 to $50 a share, valuing the company at $83.8 billion on the high end of that range. Uber last raised money in the private market at a $76 billion valuation.
Some investors, including many who follow Buffett's value philosophy, believe the stock is going public at level which is already overvalued. NYU Stern professor Aswath Damodaran said the company is likely worth only $60 billion.