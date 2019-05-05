Trump says Robert Mueller should not testify before Congress about Russia probe findings

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods will increase...

In addition, Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods "shortly."

Marketsread more

Trump says Robert Mueller should not testify before Congress...

President Trump says the special counsel's report found no collusion and therefore there is no need for the special counsel to testify. "No redos for the Dems!"

Politicsread more

Amazon can already ship to 72% of US population within a day,...

As Amazon starts to roll out one-day shipping to its most loyal customers, it already has a logistics network spanning much of the U.S.

Technologyread more

Boeing says disabled alert on 737 Max wasn't necessary for safe...

Boeing's statement comes after Southwest Airlines, the company's largest 737 Max customer, said Boeing did not inform it about the disabled alert until after the fatal crash...

Airlinesread more

These stocks have 'underappreciated' stories, Wall Street...

CNBC did a deep dive through sellside stock research to find companies that analysts are singling out in their respective coverage universes.

Marketsread more

'Game of Thrones' is not the end of appointment TV — it's still...

Streaming platforms are eliminating the concept of appointment television. But the massive popularity of "Game of Thrones," which is almost structured like a reality show,...

Technologyread more

Here's what cybercriminals do during the workday, it might not...

Researchers from IBM and Google described how cybercriminal groups operate, and often mimic the behavior of companies, including the one you might work for.

Cybersecurityread more

Country House wins Kentucky Derby after favorite disqualified

After a review, officials found Maximum Security was guilty of a contact foul and awarded the win to the William Mott-trained Country House.

Sportsread more

'Avengers: Endgame' breaks $2 billion at the box office in record...

"Avengers: Endgame" continues to catapult over film industry records on its way to becoming the highest grossing film of all time. The Disney and Marvel Studios film, which is...

Entertainmentread more

Iowa is even more important than usual in the 2020 election

While it holds the first Democratic presidential caucuses, Iowa carries even more intrigue as it is affected by trade issues and flooding during President Trump's reelection...

Politicsread more

Buffett knocks Elon Musk's plan for Tesla to sell insurance:...

Musk told analysts in an earnings conference call last month that Tesla would be launching its own insurance product later in May.

Buffett Watchread more

Micro futures are about to launch. Here's everything you need to...

Micro futures begin trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange this weekend, and they offer "huge" benefits to day traders, experts say.

Futures Nowread more
Politics

Trump says Robert Mueller should not testify before Congress about Russia probe findings

Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
Spencer Kimball@spencekimball
Key Points
  • President Trump on Sunday said the special counsel shouldn't testify before Congress about his findings in the Russia probe.
  • Trump had previously said he would not stand in the way of Mueller testifying.
  • "There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION," Trump tweeted.
Robert Mueller
Larry Downing | Reuters

President Donald Trump on Sunday said special counsel Robert Mueller should not testify before Congress about his investigation's findings in the Russia probe.

Trump had previously said he would not stand in the way of Mueller testifying and would leave the decision up to Attorney General William Barr, who has said he has no objection to the special counsel going before Congress.

On Sunday, House Democrat David Cicillin told Fox News that the Judiciary Committee was aiming for the special counsel to testify on May 15.

Trump later responded on Twitter, saying that Mueller's report found no collusion. In fact, the Mueller report said the special counsel did not investigate collusion, which has no legal definition, but instead examined allegations of coordinating and conspiracy with the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Though Mueller found extensive contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia, he said in his report that there was not sufficient evidence to establish conspiracy or coordination.

Trump questioned why the Democrats need the special counsel to testify.

"There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!" Trump said.

Mueller did not reach a conclusion on obstruction, but pointedly declined to exonerate the president. Instead, the special counsel documented several instances of possible obstruction crimes. Attorney General William Barr ultimately concluded that Trump did not commit obstruction in a four-page summary of the report's findings.

There have been growing calls for Mueller to testify after it was revealed he wrote Barr a letter complaining about the attorney general's summary of the special counsel's investigation, which was sent to Congress and later released to the public.

In his letter, Mueller said Barr's summary "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office's work and conclusions" and had caused "public confusion about critical aspects of the results."

The attorney general has also refused to turn over to Congress notes from a phone call he had with Mueller about Barr's summary of the Russia probe.