Bausch Health, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, shares jump after raising 2019 outlook

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

What to watch today: Dow set to plunge, Trump tariff threat,...

Dow futures were pointing to a 500 point drop at the open after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.

Morning Briefread more

Dow futures drop more than 500 points as China considers skipping...

Wall Street braced for a steep sell-off to start the week after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.

Marketsread more

Warren Buffett: US-China trade war could be very bad for whole...

Buffett says the stock market nosedive on Trump's weekend threat to increase tariffs on China is "rational."

Marketsread more

Here's what Wall Street is saying about Trump's tariff threat

Strategists react to the latest U.S. China trade news.

Investingread more

Kraft Heinz to restate earnings for 2016 and 2017, citing...

Kraft Heinz says it found no evidence of misconduct by senior management.

Food & Beverageread more

'Tesla dream' is dead, investors now face 'Tesla reality,' market...

Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.

Trading Nationread more

Buffett says Occidental investment is a bet on oil prices over...

"It's also a bet on the fact that the Permian Basin is what it is cracked up to be," Warren Buffett says.

Marketsread more

China says it's still preparing for US trade talks — but won't...

A spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not confirm whether Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would still be among the negotiators.

World Politicsread more

Chinese markets plunge more than 5% as US-China trade tensions...

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the current 10% levy on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will rise to 25% on Friday. Meanwhile, China is...

Asia Marketsread more

Oil prices slump after Trump's tariff threat against China

President Donald Trump said he would sharply raise tariffs on Chinese goods this week, risking the derailment of trade talks.

Energy Commoditiesread more

41 dead after Russian passenger plane crash lands at Moscow...

Television footage showed the Sukhoi Superjet-100 making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport with much of the rear part of the plane engulfed in flames.

Airlinesread more

Goldman Sachs: Here's what could happen next with the US-China...

Goldman Sachs said chances of a successful deal between the U.S. and China are now lower, but suggested that an increase in tariffs could still be avoided — depending on...

World Economyread more
Health and Science

Bausch Health, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, shares jump after raising 2019 outlook

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • Bausch Health raised its full-year revenues to a range of $8.35 billion and $8.55 billion.
  • It raised its full-year earnings to a range of $3.4 billion and $3.55 billion.
  • Shares rose in premarket trading.
Joseph Papa
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Shares of Bausch Health, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, jumped as much as 3% in premarket trading Monday after the company raised its 2019 outlook.

The drugmaker raised its full-year revenues from between $8.3 billion and $8.50 billion to a range of $8.35 billion and $8.55 billion. It raised its full-year earnings from between $3.35 billion and $3.5 billion to a range of $3.4 billion and $3.55 billion.

It also generated first-quarter revenues of $2.02 billion, up slightly from $2 billion a year ago. It narrowed its loss to $52 million from a loss $2.58 billion during the same period last year.  The company did not provide a number for adjusted earnings, but Wall Street analysts were expecting 86 cents per share.

The company's Bausch & Lomb International business comprised approximately 55% of its revenue in the first quarter, bringing in $1.118 billion compared with $1.103 billion a year ago.

Late last month, Bausch Health said its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, received FDA approval for its DUOBRII lotion to treat plaque psoriasis. The drugmaker conducted two clinical trials, with 36% of patients in the first study and 45% in the second study seeing their skin clear up.

For more on investing in health-care innovation, click here to join CNBC at our Healthy Returns Summit in New York City on May 21.