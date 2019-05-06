Buffett says Occidental Petroleum investment is a bet on oil prices over the long term

Dow futures were pointing to a 500 point drop at the open after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.Morning Briefread more
Wall Street braced for a steep sell-off to start the week after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.Marketsread more
Buffett says the stock market nosedive on Trump's weekend threat to increase tariffs on China is "rational."Marketsread more
Strategists react to the latest U.S. China trade news.Investingread more
Kraft Heinz says it found no evidence of misconduct by senior management.Food & Beverageread more
Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.Trading Nationread more
"It's also a bet on the fact that the Permian Basin is what it is cracked up to be," Warren Buffett says.Marketsread more
A spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not confirm whether Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would still be among the negotiators.World Politicsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the current 10% levy on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will rise to 25% on Friday. Meanwhile, China is...Asia Marketsread more
President Donald Trump said he would sharply raise tariffs on Chinese goods this week, risking the derailment of trade talks.Energy Commoditiesread more
Television footage showed the Sukhoi Superjet-100 making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport with much of the rear part of the plane engulfed in flames.Airlinesread more
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Monday that Berkshire Hathaway's $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum is a bet on oil prices over the long term.
"It's also a bet on the fact that the Permian Basin is what it is cracked up to be," the chairman and CEO Berkshire told CNBC's Becky Quick. But "oil prices will determine whether almost any oil stock is a good investment over time."
"If [oil] goes way up, you make a lot of money," he added.
Occidental revealed on Tuesday that Berkshire had committed to invest $10 billion in the company to help fund its proposed acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum. Berkshire would make the investment by purchasing 100,000 shares of preferred stock, which pays out an 8% annual dividend.
Buffett was willing to invest $20 billion to help Occidental seal the deal, sources told CNBC's David Faber. Occidental revised its bid to purchase Anadarko after the international oil and gas driller agreed to sell its business to Chevron last month for $65 a share in a 75% stock and 25% cash deal worth $50 billion including debt.
Asked why Berkshire wouldn't just buy Anadarko itself, Buffett said, "That might have happened if Anadarko came to us, but we wouldn't jump into some other deal that we heard about from somebody else coming to us seeking financing."
Later in the interview, longtime investing partner and vice chairman Charlie Munger responded to the question as well, saying, "Nobody asked us to."
Buffett added he previously never had any sort of communication with Anadarko.
—CNBC's Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report.