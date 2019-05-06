'Game of Thrones' gaffe: Coffee cup left in final cut of episode 4

Even Dragon Queens need to get their caffeine fix.

On Sunday, eagle-eyed fans of "Game of Thrones" noticed something out of place during a feast scene in the fourth episode of the final season of the epic fantasy show — a modern day coffee cup.

The label is muddled in shadow and flickering candle light, but many fans were speculating it was the iconic green circle from Starbucks.

Representatives for HBO and Starbucks did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Gaffes like this aren't uncommon in film making. With so many moving parts, things that aren't supposed to be in frame can sometimes be found once the final cut has made it to screen.

In "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," for example, a cameraman can be seen during the dueling scene between Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter.

The incident took on a life of its own on Twitter:

"Game of Thrones" has been smashing viewership records since its debut. On April 28, the show set a new single-night record for the series, reaching 17.8 million viewers, beating the previous series high from its season eight premiere.

Data about May 5's episode is not yet available.

The show remains one of the most popular and most pirated show on the market these days. In each of the last four weeks, "Game of Thrones" has experienced some sort of leak — whether by an episode airing early on a platform or key scenes finding their way onto Reddit and Twitter.

There are two more episodes left of the beloved fantasy epic on HBO, each clocking in at around 1 hour 20 minutes.