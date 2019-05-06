'Game of Thrones' gaffe: Coffee cup left in final cut of episode 4

Skip Navigation
Here's what Wall Street is saying about Trump's tariff threat

"The timing of the threat suggests it is a tactic designed to increase leverage going into final trade negotiations," UBS said.

Here are the companies Wall Street is worried most about on a...

All it took was two tweets from President Donald Trump to rattle the markets, and these companies could be hurt the most from them.

Buffett says stocks are 'ridiculously cheap' if rates stay at...

However, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett doubts that low rates will always be the reality.

Watch Tim Cook's full interview from the Berkshire Hathaway...

Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC how he first learned Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett was investing in his business.

Munger: Be afraid when a democracy thinks it can print money to...

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger says political leaders shouldn't push central banks to cut interest rates.

Dow recovers more than half of decline on Trump's trade threat

Stocks fell on Monday after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China, but managed to recover a good chunk of those losses...

Buffett rejects socialism, calling capitalism 'absolutely a...

"This country has done an incredible job in terms of the deployment of resources and human ingenuity," says the Berkshire Hathaway chief.

Buffett: 'No guarantee of success' with Haven health venture

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway teamed up with Jeff Bezos' Amazon and Jamie Dimon's J.P. Morgan last year to create a not-for-profit health venture aimed at cutting costs and...

'Tesla dream' is dead, investors now face 'Tesla reality,' market...

Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.

Democrats set Wednesday vote to hold AG Barr in contempt over...

The committee had set a Monday morning deadline for the DOJ to provide Congress with Mueller's full, unredacted Russia report and its underlying evidence.

Warren Buffett: I'm not buying the Uber IPO, but I've never...

"In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue," Warren Buffett says.

Schumer urges Trump to 'hang tough on China' while other...

"Strength is the only way to win with China," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said after President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat to China.

'Game of Thrones' gaffe: Coffee cup left in final cut of episode 4

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • A modern day coffee cup was spotted in a scene of "Game of Thrones" Sunday night.
  • Gaffes like this aren't uncommon in film making. With so many moving parts, things that aren't supposed to be in frame can sometimes be found once the final cut has made it to screen.
  • The incident took on a life of its own on Twitter after the episode aired.
Jon Snow in Game of Thrones.
Source: HBO

Even Dragon Queens need to get their caffeine fix. 

On Sunday, eagle-eyed fans of "Game of Thrones" noticed something out of place during a feast scene in the fourth episode of the final season of the epic fantasy show — a modern day coffee cup. 

The label is muddled in shadow and flickering candle light, but many fans were speculating it was the iconic green circle from Starbucks.

Representatives for HBO and Starbucks did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Gaffes like this aren't uncommon in film making. With so many moving parts, things that aren't supposed to be in frame can sometimes be found once the final cut has made it to screen.

In "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," for example, a cameraman can be seen during the dueling scene between Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter.

The incident took on a life of its own on Twitter:

"Game of Thrones" has been smashing viewership records since its debut. On April 28, the show set a new single-night record for the series, reaching 17.8 million viewers, beating the previous series high from its season eight premiere.

Data about May 5's episode is not yet available.

The show remains one of the most popular and most pirated show on the market these days. In each of the last four weeks, "Game of Thrones" has experienced some sort of leak — whether by an episode airing early on a platform or key scenes finding their way onto Reddit and Twitter.

There are two more episodes left of the beloved fantasy epic on HBO, each clocking in at around 1 hour 20 minutes.

VIDEO1:0701:07
AT&T accidentally streamed 'Game of Thrones' hours before it was scheduled
The Bottom Line