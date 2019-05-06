'Game of Thrones' gaffe: Coffee cup left in final cut of episode 4

"The timing of the threat suggests it is a tactic designed to increase leverage going into final trade negotiations," UBS said.Investingread more
All it took was two tweets from President Donald Trump to rattle the markets, and these companies could be hurt the most from them.Marketsread more
However, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett doubts that low rates will always be the reality.Marketsread more
Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC how he first learned Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett was investing in his business.Technologyread more
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger says political leaders shouldn't push central banks to cut interest rates.Marketsread more
Stocks fell on Monday after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China, but managed to recover a good chunk of those losses...Marketsread more
"This country has done an incredible job in terms of the deployment of resources and human ingenuity," says the Berkshire Hathaway chief.Economyread more
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway teamed up with Jeff Bezos' Amazon and Jamie Dimon's J.P. Morgan last year to create a not-for-profit health venture aimed at cutting costs and...Health and Scienceread more
Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.Trading Nationread more
The committee had set a Monday morning deadline for the DOJ to provide Congress with Mueller's full, unredacted Russia report and its underlying evidence.Politicsread more
"In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue," Warren Buffett says.Marketsread more
Even Dragon Queens need to get their caffeine fix.
On Sunday, eagle-eyed fans of "Game of Thrones" noticed something out of place during a feast scene in the fourth episode of the final season of the epic fantasy show — a modern day coffee cup.
The label is muddled in shadow and flickering candle light, but many fans were speculating it was the iconic green circle from Starbucks.
Representatives for HBO and Starbucks did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
Gaffes like this aren't uncommon in film making. With so many moving parts, things that aren't supposed to be in frame can sometimes be found once the final cut has made it to screen.
In "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," for example, a cameraman can be seen during the dueling scene between Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter.
The incident took on a life of its own on Twitter:
"Game of Thrones" has been smashing viewership records since its debut. On April 28, the show set a new single-night record for the series, reaching 17.8 million viewers, beating the previous series high from its season eight premiere.
Data about May 5's episode is not yet available.
The show remains one of the most popular and most pirated show on the market these days. In each of the last four weeks, "Game of Thrones" has experienced some sort of leak — whether by an episode airing early on a platform or key scenes finding their way onto Reddit and Twitter.
There are two more episodes left of the beloved fantasy epic on HBO, each clocking in at around 1 hour 20 minutes.