How to make the switch from a two-income household to just one

When my wife and I were expecting the birth of our daughter, we decided she would quit her job in the financial services industry and stay home.

In the months leading up to the birth, we saved more than $8,000 from her job before she left, reduced our spending by several hundred dollars monthly by scaling back on Saturday nights at restaurants and continued making steady contributions to our 401(k) retirement plan. For the record, I am 32 and my wife is 31.

Are you considering leaving your job to be a stay-at-home parent? If you're a little older, how about going back to school for a new degree or retiring earlier than your spouse?

Whatever the reason a working couple is considering going from two incomes to one, this decision can sometimes be overwhelming and even frightening. However, as with many major events, anyone can sail through this transition with proper planning and be glad they made the change.

Like us, you may discover some tough choices need to be made, so here are some financial recommendations to consider before taking the plunge.

• Be realistic: If you've never developed a budget or tracked your expenses, now is the time to do it. Household expenses may be easily covered with two incomes but, before one of those vanishes, know how much money will be needed to cover those expenses each month.

A simple way to build a budget is to analyze the last two months of online bank statements and credit card spending. Start by listing fixed costs, such as the mortgage and tuition payments, as well as variable expenses, which include groceries, entertainment and clothing. If there's a need to reduce expenses before quitting a job, this information will come in handy.

• Practice makes perfect: As soon as you and your partner are serious about losing one income, begin to live on the remaining salary. Making this change allows you to experience any changes in spending and investing while there is still some margin for error.

You can practice living on one income by setting up automatic drafts or changing a direct deposit of the paycheck from the second income so it goes to a separate account. While running the household on the remaining income, here's what you can do with the final paychecks from the income that will soon be gone: