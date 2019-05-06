Morgan Stanley: Tesla is going to need big China sales next year in order to make it

"The timing of the threat suggests it is a tactic designed to increase leverage going into final trade negotiations," UBS said.Investingread more
All it took was two tweets from President Donald Trump to rattle the markets, and these companies could be hurt the most from them.Marketsread more
However, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett doubts that low rates will always be the reality.Marketsread more
Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC how he first learned Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett was investing in his business.Technologyread more
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger says political leaders shouldn't push central banks to cut interest rates.Marketsread more
Disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen entered a federal prison on Monday to begin serving a three-year sentence for crimes that include ones he committed to benefit his former...Politicsread more
Stocks fell on Monday after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China, but managed to recover a good chunk of those losses...Marketsread more
"This country has done an incredible job in terms of the deployment of resources and human ingenuity," says the Berkshire Hathaway chief.Economyread more
This year's Microsoft Build conference is packed with Azure cloud announcements, pointing to the company's biggest focus.Enterpriseread more
Tesla is raising $2.7 billion in fresh capital but that is only "a 12 month bridge," Morgan Stanley said on Monday.Investingread more
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway teamed up with Jeff Bezos' Amazon and Jamie Dimon's J.P. Morgan last year to create a not-for-profit health venture aimed at cutting costs and...Health and Scienceread more
Tesla is raising $2.7 billion in fresh capital but that is only "a 12-month bridge," Morgan Stanley said on Monday, as the firm thinks Elon Musk's electric vehicle company needs to begin manufacturing and selling its lower-priced cars in China.
"Increased dependency on China and robotaxi undermines the resilience of the Tesla investment story," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note to investors. Jonas, who is widely followed for his early calls on Tesla and electric vehicles, has become increasingly cautious in his opinion of Musk's car company.
Demand is "still the #1 challenge facing the company," Jonas said. Tesla reported a larger loss than expected in the first quarter as total vehicle sales fell 41% from the previous quarter. The $2.7 billion raise is a "stop-gap" then for Tesla, Jonas said, and some of Morgan Stanley's estimates for Tesla's cash on hand run "uncomfortably low" from quarter to quarter in the coming year. While the amount raised was about what Morgan Stanley expected, the capital infusion came a quarter earlier than the firm thought it would.
Morgan Stanley's estimates "are prepared for Model S and X demand to remain extremely weak throughout the year," Jonas said, as "the models are still rather old and face cannibalization risk from the ever-growing second-hand population of Teslas."
To that end, Tesla's own ambitious sales targets will require success in both manufacturing and delivering cars in China, according to Morgan Stanley. Jonas said the firm's team in China "is extremely constructive on the outlook for Tesla to gain share with a domestically sourced Model 3 and Model Y."
"We believe the 2019 airpocket on Model 3 demand may largely continue until an affordable locally-produced Model 3 is available in that market," Jonas said. "At this stage, we do not anticipate significant Model 3 deliveries in China until 1Q 2020 at the earliest."
But that relies fully on whether or not Tesla can get its manufacturing up and running in Shanghai.
"We continue to have concerns on the long-term viability of a US player in the Chinese EV market," Jonas said. "While we give Tesla credit for tapping into the world's largest EV market for a number of years, we would not pay a particularly high multiple for earnings derived from this region as we strongly suspect a host of national champions to emerge."
Even if Tesla does succeed in China, Morgan Stanley highlighted trade tensions with the U.S. as a risk if "Tesla's dependency on China increases," Jonas added.