Here's what Wall Street is saying about Trump's tariff threat and what it means for investors

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017.

Wall Street strategists urged calm after the latest threats from President Donald Trump after a series of tweets Sunday afternoon. Trump warned that tariffs on on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods could rise to 25% on Friday.

Stock futures are down more than 450 points.

"We think it is more likely that the increase will be narrowly avoided and believe the odds of tariffs increasing on Friday are 40%," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

"Unless China walks away from the talks (which is not necessarily the same as Vice Premier Liu canceling his trip but rather having no talks at all), we do not expect an escalation of trade tensions into a trade war," Citi said.

Some analysts differed as to whether President Trump's tweets were really a negotiating tactic.

"The timing of the threat suggests it is a tactic designed to increase leverage going into final trade negotiations," UBS said.

But Raymond James wasn't so sure.

"Based upon our conversations with our trade contacts, there appears to be a universal belief that this is not negotiating leverage, but what was almost a done deal last week, has derailed in recent days," wrote analyst Ed Mills in a note to clients.

Here's what strategists say about the U.S. China tariff feud.