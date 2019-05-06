Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Here's what Wall Street is saying about Trump's tariff threat

"The timing of the threat suggests it is a tactic designed to increase leverage going into final trade negotiations," UBS said.

Investingread more

Here are the companies Wall Street is worried most about on a...

All it took was two tweets from President Donald Trump to rattle the markets, and these companies could be hurt the most from them.

Marketsread more

Buffett says stocks are 'ridiculously cheap' if rates stay at...

However, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett doubts that low rates will always be the reality.

Marketsread more

Watch Tim Cook's full interview from the Berkshire Hathaway...

Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC how he first learned Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett was investing in his business.

Technologyread more

Munger: Be afraid when a democracy thinks it can print money to...

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger says political leaders shouldn't push central banks to cut interest rates.

Marketsread more

Dow recovers more than half of decline on Trump's trade threat

Stocks fell on Monday after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China, but managed to recover a good chunk of those losses...

Marketsread more

Buffett rejects socialism, calling capitalism 'absolutely a...

"This country has done an incredible job in terms of the deployment of resources and human ingenuity," says the Berkshire Hathaway chief.

Economyread more

Buffett: 'No guarantee of success' with Haven health venture

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway teamed up with Jeff Bezos' Amazon and Jamie Dimon's J.P. Morgan last year to create a not-for-profit health venture aimed at cutting costs and...

Health and Scienceread more

'Tesla dream' is dead, investors now face 'Tesla reality,' market...

Tesla shares accelerated in the past week after being in reverse for most of the year. One market watcher says its U-turn could be short-lived.

Trading Nationread more

Democrats set Wednesday vote to hold AG Barr in contempt over...

The committee had set a Monday morning deadline for the DOJ to provide Congress with Mueller's full, unredacted Russia report and its underlying evidence.

Politicsread more

Warren Buffett: I'm not buying the Uber IPO, but I've never...

"In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue," Warren Buffett says.

Marketsread more

Schumer urges Trump to 'hang tough on China' while other...

"Strength is the only way to win with China," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said after President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat to China.

Politicsread more
Health and Science

Buffett: 'No guarantee of success' with Haven health venture

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Warren Buffett says there's no guarantee Haven will succeed in improving the U.S. health-care system.
  • Buffett teamed up with Jamie Dimon and Jeff Bezos last year to create a joint venture.
  • Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger says the current health-care system is "out of control."
VIDEO5:5805:58
Warren Buffett discusses the Berkshire, Amazon, JP Morgan health care venture
Squawk Box

Warren Buffett says there's no guarantee Haven, the joint health-care venture between Berkshire Hathaway, J.P. Morgan and Amazon, will succeed in improving the U.S. health-care system.

"It is going to a long, tough pull to make major changes," Buffett said Monday in an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick. "It has no guarantee of success at all, but there's nobody I think that's in a better position, in terms of number of employees, ability of the people that are partnering to get along and all kinds of things, to perhaps come up with something to make the system more efficient."

For more on investing in health care innovation, click here to join CNBC at our Healthy Returns Summit in New York City on May 21.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway teamed up with Jeff Bezos' Amazon and Jamie Dimon's J.P. Morgan last year to create a not-for-profit health venture aimed at cutting costs and improving services for their employees. Even without revealing many details, the announcement sent health-care stocks tumbling. The organization, now named Haven, has since hired surgeon and speaker Dr. Atul Gawande and started filling out its executive ranks.

Buffett said Haven is on the "first step on what is bound to be a very long journey," and the co-founders are willing to spend "whatever money it takes" if the organization is making progress. He said the venture isn't more difficult than he expected, but he expected it to be "ungodly difficult."

"We'll try, but nothing will happen quicker, so there is no revolutionary move or anything of the sort," Buffett said. "And there will be lots of opposition to any change."

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger in the interview said the current health-care system is "out of control." He pointed to "utterly unnecessary" medical treatments and "ridiculous" high deductibles that leave people on the hook for sometimes thousands of dollars in medical bills despite being insured as examples.

"I would say we have a pretty disgusting system," he said. "On the other hand, it's the best in the world in terms of its scientific capacity."