Beyond Meat gets first buy rating as Bernstein sees 'alternative meat' industry worth $40 billion

If the alternative meat category follows a similar path to plant based beverages, like the rise in popularity of almond milk, the industry will boom, giving newly public company Beyond Meat a great opportunity.
Bernstein said if Beyond Meat, known for its flagship product the Beyond Burger, can secure a 5% market share, up from 2% today, this would imply sales of $2.0 billion in 2028. Beyond Meat's sales in 2018 were $88 million and in 2019 were $207 million.
In the strongest market debut of the year so far, Beyond Meat went public on the Nasdaq on May 2. The maker of plant-based meat substitutes was priced at $25 a share and surged 163% on its first day of trading.
Bernstein's recommendation is the first rating for Beyond Meat by a major Wall Street firm. Bernstein initiated coverage of the alternative meat company as outperform with a target price of $81.
Although currently unprofitable, Bernstein expects the profitability trend to improve in the next 3 to 5 years as the company gains scale. Bernstein applied a 7 times sales multiple to Beyond Meat's full year 2023 estimated sales and discounted it back at an 8.5% rate to reach its 1-year target price of $81.
Beyond Meat is not the only alternative-meat making competitor in the space. Impossible Foods is staking out its turf in the restaurant space and food giant's Tyson Foods and Nestle are trying to get into the industry. Bernstein said the escalating consumer demand means it is likely multiple brands can thrive.
Beyond Meat closed at $74.79 a share on Monday. The shares are up almost 200% since its IPO.