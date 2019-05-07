China would still have room to 'maneuver around' increased US tariffs, expert says

U.S.-China trade talks hit a snag when President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods — just as an agreement had been said to be "possible" by this Friday.

While Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is still set to join a delegation of Chinese negotiators this week in Washington, the latest development between the world's largest economies has rekindled concerns about the global growth outlook.

However, according to the vice president of a Beijing-based think tank, there is still room for China to "maneuver around the headwinds created by the U.S. trade war" — including if the Trump institutes his threatened tariff increase.

"The trade war really has a negative impact on the Chinese economy — there is no denying of that," Victor Gao of the Center for China and Globalization told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday.

"However, how much that impact is and whether China as a whole can come up with ways to overcome the impact, that's another thing," he added. "China is still enjoying 6% to 6.5% GDP growth, which is more than double the GDP growth of the United States."