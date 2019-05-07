Goldman Sachs: Stick with stocks immune to a trade war

Stocks fell on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week.Marketsread more
Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.Marketsread more
"I think you've got an irresistible force meeting an immovable object," Gundlach says of President Trump and China's Xi.Marketsread more
Wall Street analysts fear what a prolonged U.S. China trade war would do to their coverage universe.Marketsread more
People are saying that U.S. companies that didn't reduce their China exposure yet are the ones at fault, CNBC's Jim Cramer reports.Investingread more
Amazon recently updated Alexa with a feature that lets it automatically turn on the lights, read out the traffic, play music, start your morning news briefing and more, all...Tech Guideread more
For investors fearful of a full-blown trade war, here's Goldman Sachs' playbook to tackle the tough market.Marketsread more
DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach is flagging risks in the rising U.S. deficit.Marketsread more
Walt Disney pushed back the release of science-fiction sequel "Avatar 2" by a year to December 2021 and announced it will debut new "Star Wars" films in December 2022, 2024...Entertainmentread more
A downturn in the semiconductor space would be a meaningful warning sign in the trade war with China, J.P. Morgan says.Marketsread more
Since Trump's threat to raise tariffs on more Chinese goods, the market now projects no more than a 70% chance of a resolution of the trade war, Siegel says.Marketsread more
For investors fearful of a full-blown trade war, here's Goldman Sachs' playbook to tackle the tough market.
Stock losses keep accelerating as investors remain anxious about President Donald Trump's new tariff threat. In this choppy environment, investors should stick with dividend growers, companies with low labor costs and services sectors which are more domestically facing, according to David Kostin, Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist.
"We are thinking about some of the drivers of profit growth going forward, and we are looking at some of the communication services stocks," Kostin said Tuesday on CNBC's Squawk on the Street. "We like a combination of low labor cost sensitivity as a way of inoculating against rising labor inflation... The second would be dividend growers as a long-term strategy. That's idiosyncratically what I would focus on."
High dividend-yielding stocks like AT&T provide steady income in a turbulent market, while companies with low exposure to labor costs including Facebook and Google parent Alphabet generally outperform as wages remain a margin headwind, he noted. Goldman's own portfolios for its clients that screen stocks with big dividends and low labor costs have beaten the market this year.
Services companies are generally less sensitive to tariffs compared with goods companies, Kostin said. Semiconductors, machinery and agriculture producers have led this week's losses amid President Trump's threat to hike tariffs on Chinese goods.
"As a portfolio manager, focus more on domestically facing companies whose revenues are more domestically sourced, more services oriented in particular, versus on the goods side of the economy," he said.
While the trade-war threat suddenly jolted the markets, triggering a deep sell-off on Tuesday, the impact from tariffs would be limited as many companies are not exposed to duties at all including utility and telecom companies, Kostin said.
"70% of the revenues of U.S. companies are domestic, so while tariff is an issue, it's concentrated in some industries and some sectors than others," he added.