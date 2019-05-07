Samsung doesn't know when its $2,000 folding phone will be fixed, and will automatically cancel orders

Samsung's Galaxy Fold screen is broken after just two days of use. This phone costs $2,000.

Samsung does not yet have a confirmed shipping date for the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, its new folding phone that has been delayed after review units, including one tested by CNBC, broke before the phone was set to launch.

According to Reuters, Samsung said in an email to customers who pre-ordered the device that it it will automatically cancel all orders if it can't ship the device by May 31 and a customer does not confirm their continued interest.

"If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31, your order will be canceled automatically," the email said, according to Reuters. A Samsung spokesperson told CNBC the cancellations are due to U.S. regulation requirements.

Samsung's Galaxy Fold was provided to early reviewers in April ahead of an expected April 26 launch date. CNBC's unit broke after two days. Other reviewers from Bloomberg, The Verge and The Wall Street Journal peeled off a special film that looked like a screen protector, causing damage.

The company asked for all review units back and delayed the release on April 22. Samsung said the phone needs "further improvements" before it's released to customers, including better guidance to let consumers not to remove the protective film on top of the screen.

Anyone who pre-ordered the device will not be charged until it ships. Samsung says it is working to "strengthen the display protection" and has not yet provided an expected release date.

"Samsung Electronics America is committed to keeping our customers informed on the status of their Galaxy Fold preorder," a company spokesperson told CNBC. "While we continue to make progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold, a new release date has not yet been announced. Because of this, we have recently contacted our preorder customers to provide them information on their options as we move forward."