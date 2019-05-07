Samsung doesn't know when its $2,000 folding phone will be fixed, and will automatically cancel orders

Analysts say if Trump follows through, U.S. consumers will be the ones to pick up the tab on apparel, shoes, toys and electronics.Market Insiderread more
Though Trump's trade war tweet scared businesses and investors, he has progress to show in the last year.Politicsread more
Tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to increase to 25% on Friday, but the U.S. could reconsider the move if it sees progress in the talks.Politicsread more
Samsung says if customers have until May 31 to decide if they want to keep their order.Technologyread more
President Trump signals the U.S. won't stand for Tehran's "support of terrorism" and threats to restart its nuclear program, Energy Secretary Rick Perry tells CNBC.Energyread more
Health-care stocks are underperforming the market because of investor alarm over political "slogans" from Democrats, says former Aetna CEO Ronald Williams.Health and Scienceread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said he will not allow President Donald Trump's tax returns to be released to Congress, as a powerful oversight committee has...Politicsread more
Lyft shares are down 30% since its trade debut in late March, and now the rideshare company is preparing for another first: earnings as a public company, which will hit the...Make or Breakread more
By splitting investors into two categories based on general investing attitudes, researchers found other points of agreement within the groups.FA Playbookread more
Schnatter has solicited financial advisors' help about selling all or part of his 31% stake in the pizza chain, according to an SEC filing.Restaurantsread more
"Avengers: Endgame's" meteoric rise to the top of the box office wasn't luck. A combination of debuting in more than 50 countries, including China, during its opening weekend...Entertainmentread more
Samsung does not yet have a confirmed shipping date for the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, its new folding phone that has been delayed after review units, including one tested by CNBC, broke before the phone was set to launch.
According to Reuters, Samsung said in an email to customers who pre-ordered the device that it it will automatically cancel all orders if it can't ship the device by May 31 and a customer does not confirm their continued interest.
"If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31, your order will be canceled automatically," the email said, according to Reuters. A Samsung spokesperson told CNBC the cancellations are due to U.S. regulation requirements.
Samsung's Galaxy Fold was provided to early reviewers in April ahead of an expected April 26 launch date. CNBC's unit broke after two days. Other reviewers from Bloomberg, The Verge and The Wall Street Journal peeled off a special film that looked like a screen protector, causing damage.
The company asked for all review units back and delayed the release on April 22. Samsung said the phone needs "further improvements" before it's released to customers, including better guidance to let consumers not to remove the protective film on top of the screen.
Anyone who pre-ordered the device will not be charged until it ships. Samsung says it is working to "strengthen the display protection" and has not yet provided an expected release date.
"Samsung Electronics America is committed to keeping our customers informed on the status of their Galaxy Fold preorder," a company spokesperson told CNBC. "While we continue to make progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold, a new release date has not yet been announced. Because of this, we have recently contacted our preorder customers to provide them information on their options as we move forward."