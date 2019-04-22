Samsung's Galaxy Fold launch delayed after test units break - WSJ

Samsung has delayed the release of the Galaxy Fold past the original April 26 launch date. The launch won't happen until "at least next month," according to The Wall Street Journal.

Samsung declined to comment on or confirm the Wall Street Journal report. Samsung's U.S. launch partners for the Galaxy Fold, T-Mobile and AT&T, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Samsung recently postponed a launch event for the Galaxy Fold in China.

The Galaxy Fold is the first foldable phone to launch in the United States, but early review units, including one tested by CNBC, were breaking.

After just two days of use, the screen on CNBC's test unit began flickering and then stopped working completely. Other reviewers noticed similar issues, but had removed a protective film on top of the screen. CNBC did not remove that film. CNBC returned the device to Samsung, but the company has yet to explain why the unit broke.

The Wall Street Journal said pressure from the phone's hinge might be damaging the foldable display.

Samsung began taking preorders for the Galaxy Fold earlier this month, but the device will also be sold by Best Buy, AT&T, T-Mobile and Samsung store locations around the United States.

