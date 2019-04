Samsung on Thursday announced that beginning Friday, customers interested in buying its new foldable Galaxy Fold phone will be able to sign up on Samsung.com for updates on the new phone.

Folks who sign up to receive these updates will be able to "join the private pre-order beginning April 15," Samsung told CNBC in a statement. That's ahead of Samsung's April 26 launch date and, for people who really want the next-generation phone, is the best bet to get it on release day.