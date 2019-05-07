Treasury yields tick lower as investors monitor US-China trade

Tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to increase to 25% on Friday, but the U.S. could reconsider the move if it sees progress in the talks.Politicsread more
U.S. government debt prices were higher on Tuesday morning, as investors monitored developments in U.S.-China trade.
At around 02:02 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4800%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.8945%.
Traders are closely following trade relations between the U.S. and China. This is after President Donald Trump announced Sunday an increase in current tariffs of 10% on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% on Friday. In a Twitter post, he also threatened to impose an extra 25% levies on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods "shortly".
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to join a delegation in the United States this week, raising hopes of a trade agreement despite the latest round of duties.
On the data front, there is job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS) due at 10 a.m. ET; and consumer credit numbers due at 3 p.m. ET.
In terms of auctions, there will be a sale of $38 billion in 3-year notes.
Meanwhile, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles will speak at 7 a.m. ET and 11.35 a.m. ET, respectively.