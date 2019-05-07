Treasury yields tick lower as investors monitor US-China trade

Skip Navigation
Liu is still set to join trade talks this week, as US says...

Tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to increase to 25% on Friday, but the U.S. could reconsider the move if it sees progress in the talks.

Flipkart co-founder explains why foreign firms may struggle to...

Many foreign companies find it tough to succeed in India, and one reason, according to Binny Bansal, the co-founder of Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, is their inability to...

Asia Pacific stocks mixed as investors digest renewed US-China...

Stocks in Asia were mixed during Tuesday afternoon trade amid renewed tensions between the U.S. and China after Washington said tariffs on Chinese goods will rise on Friday.

Chinese delegation will come to the US for trade talks after...

The Chinese delegation will be smaller than planned, and it is unclear whether Vice Premier Liu He, whom two senior administration officials describe as "the closer," will...

Journalists jailed in Myanmar released after more than 500 days...

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested on the evening of Dec. 12, 2017, at the time when they were working on an investigation into the massacre of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and...

China would still have room to maneuver around increased US...

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is still set to join a delegation of Chinese negotiators this week in Washington, but the latest development between the world's largest economies...

Mnuchin won't release Trump's tax returns: No 'legitimate...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said he will not allow President Donald Trump's tax returns to be released to Congress, as a powerful oversight committee has...

Anadarko says Occidental's buyout offer is superior to Chevron...

Anadarko intends to cancel a $33 billion buyout deal with Chevron after its board determined a rival offer from Occidental was superior.

Asian traders are set for new metals contracts

The London Metal Exchange is setting its sights on Asian retail investors with the launch of dollar-denominated mini contracts for six base metals in the coming months, CEO...

Gundlach says volatile interest rates ahead can make investors a...

The bond king isn't sure which way bond yields are headed, but he does see a good bet that they'll move a lot.

Zac Posen needed a team of engineers to pull off his vision for...

"I started to learn with different materials [in 3D printing] what was possible, what's not possible," Posen said. "And really the answer is, almost everything is possible."

US vice president to offer 'carrots' to Venezuela military and...

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is set on Tuesday to offer new incentives to Venezuela's military to turn against President Nicolas Maduro, responding to an attempted uprising...

Bonds

Treasury yields tick lower as investors monitor US-China trade

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • On the data front, there is job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS) due at 10 a.m. ET; and consumer credit numbers due at 3 p.m. ET.
  • In terms of auctions, there will be a sale of $38 billion in 3-year notes.

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Tuesday morning, as investors monitored developments in U.S.-China trade.

At around 02:02 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4800%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.8945%.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

Traders are closely following trade relations between the U.S. and China. This is after President Donald Trump announced Sunday an increase in current tariffs of 10% on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% on Friday. In a Twitter post, he also threatened to impose an extra 25% levies on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods "shortly".

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to join a delegation in the United States this week, raising hopes of a trade agreement despite the latest round of duties.

Meanwhile, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles will speak at 7 a.m. ET and 11.35 a.m. ET, respectively.