7 out of 10 adults over age 50 get this wrong about Social Security: survey

When it comes to Social Security, one small mistake can botch a lifetime's worth of income.

As tempting as it may be to claim your retirement benefit as soon as you're eligible at age 62, choosing to do so could put a dent in your cash flow.

Few people seem to be aware of this, according to a recent survey by Nationwide Retirement Institute.

Close to 70% of the polled individuals erroneously identified the age at which they'd be eligible for full retirement benefits from Social Security, the institute found.

On average, participants incorrectly believed that they would be eligible for full benefits at age 63.

A total of 1,315 adults aged 50 or over took the survey online in February.