The bull will soon be ready to keep running now that the two-days of market sell-off is behind Wall Street, Cramer.

"To borrow a line from stock sage Johnny Nash: I can think clearly now the sell-off's almost gone. I can see all obstacles in my way — the Uber deal and the trade talks," the host said. "And without those dark clouds, we could be in for a bright, bright sunny bullish day."

After three days of volatility, and Tuesday's 473-point drop on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Cramer said investors can soon start to plot new entry points to buy some stocks. Wednesday's session started strong before the Dow finished up just about 2 points, while the S&P 500 declined 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.26%.

The next two days could prove to be tough as Uber is set to go public and President Donald Trump plans to hike tariffs on Chinese imports on Friday. Cramer has been worried about how both of these events could impact the market in the short term.

