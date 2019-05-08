There was once a time that a movie released in December couldn't make more than $100 million during its opening weekend — that is until "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" arrived in 2015.

The Disney film hauled in $247.9 million during its debut and set a new precedent for the holiday box office. The House of Mouse capitalized on this December box office slot, placing two more "Star Wars" films just ahead of Christmas in future years. Each time the films earned more than $100 million during the opening weekend.

On Tuesday, the company released an updated slate of theatrical releases, teasing fans with untitled projects from Marvel, "Star Wars" and Pixar as well as newly acquired Fox properties like "Avatar." It also staked Disney's claim on the month of December for the next eight years.

The company is set to release a tent pole film each December through 2027.

"Positioning highly lucrative franchises where they've proven enormously successful on the calendar before is studio strategy 101," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst for Boxoffice.com. "This is a largely risk-averse industry, so why change something that isn't broken? It's both safe and smart because it's virtually guaranteed to succeed so long as the movies deliver creatively, but it also underlines the incredibly deep bench of IP which Disney has control of — and the level of confidence they have in it relative to other studios."