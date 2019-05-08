Google can now automatically delete the information it keeps on what you do online, here's how to set it up

Google has begun rolling out a feature that allows you to configure how long it can save data from all of the Google services you use, like maps, search and everything you do online.

Until now, you had to manually delete this data or turn it off entirely. Deleting it means Google doesn't always have enough information about you to make recommendations on what it thinks you'll like, or where you might want to go.

Now, you can tell Google to automatically delete personal information after three months or 18 months. Here's how you can do that.