Google can now automatically delete the information it keeps on what you do online, here's how to set it up

Google has begun rolling out a feature that allows you to configure how long it can save data from all of the Google services you use, like maps, search and everything you do online.
Until now, you had to manually delete this data or turn it off entirely. Deleting it means Google doesn't always have enough information about you to make recommendations on what it thinks you'll like, or where you might want to go.
Now, you can tell Google to automatically delete personal information after three months or 18 months. Here's how you can do that.
I recommend selecting three months, since providing as little information as possible is probably the best for privacy. But Google's activity page says this: "The activity you keep can improve your experience anywhere you use your Google Account. What you search, read and watch can work together to help you get things done faster, discover new content and pick up where you left off."
Google said Tuesday it will expand these controls to make them easier to find inside of its apps. But for now, this is the quickest and easiest way to manage your privacy. Also, Google said it will roll out similar controls this week for how it tracks your location, so look for that soon.