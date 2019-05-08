Iran threatens to pull out of some parts of 2015 nuclear deal, escalating confrontation risk with US

China posted a big miss in its overall trade surplus for April, as exports fell unexpectedly and imports surprisingly rose.China Economyread more
"It seems like we will have over 40 IPOs from China, [which] are coming to the U.S. this year. So [2019] could be the strongest year ever," said Bob McCooey, chairman of...Deals and IPOsread more
Binance warned that "hackers may still control certain user accounts and may use those to influence prices" but said it would cover the incident "in full," meaning users'...Technologyread more
U.S. database and cloud computing company Oracle is planning to lay off more than 900 people from its China operations, local media reported, citing an internal announcement...Technologyread more
The U.S. Justice Department suggested on Tuesday that it may completely withhold special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted report from Congress.Politicsread more
Shares in Asia Pacific slipped as investors digested ongoing developments in the U.S.-China trade negotiations, which sent stateside shares tumbling overnight.Asia Marketsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses lost a total of more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, according to the New York Times, which said it obtained printouts from Trump's...Politicsread more
An all-out trade war between the U.S. and China could bite into global growth, squeeze profit margins and drive down stock prices.Market Insiderread more
Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.Technologyread more
Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.Marketsread more
Critics are assailing the Trump administration's so-called "conscience" rule that allows health-care providers to refuse medical treatment to people, even in emergencies.Politicsread more
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced Wednesday his country would end its compliance with two particular conditions of the Iranian nuclear deal.
It comes exactly one year after President Donald Trump announced America's withdrawal from the deal that has since been on life support as European, Russian and Chinese signatories endeavor to save it.
Rouhani, rather than signal the end of deal entirely, gave Europe an ultimatum: It will have 60 days to either follow the Trump administration or resume oil trade with Iran, which is sanctioned by the U.S.
The deal saw financial sanctions on Iran lifted in exchange for curbs to its nuclear program. Since Washington's withdrawal last year and subsequent re-imposition of sanctions on numerous sectors of Iran's economy, most significantly its oil exports, the Islamic Republic's economy has fallen into deep recession. Its currency has tanked, scores of international companies have left the country and Iranians are struggling to afford basic goods.
For the Trump administration, the deal did not go far enough to address what it calls Iran's malign behavior, including its support of proxy militant groups around the region, ballistic missile testing, and human rights abuses.
"The path we have chosen today is not the path of war, it is the path of diplomacy," Rouhani said in a televised speech. "But diplomacy with a new language and a new logic."