Lyft sinks after reporting a big loss, but analysts still see a promising path to profitability

China has promised to take "necessary countermeasures" against the U.S. if Washington follows through on its threat to increase tariffs.Marketsread more
Trump says Chinese negotiators "just informed" the White House they are "coming to the U.S. to make a deal" on trade.Marketsread more
The cable from Beijing arrived in the U.S. Friday night, with edits to a nearly 150-page draft trade deal that would blow up months of negotiations.Traderead more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Walmart outlined steps to prevent minors from buying tobacco products in a letter to the FDA.Retailread more
President Trump's optimistic morning tweet on China trade talks was aimed at Wall Street and Beijing, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
President Donald Trump on Wednesday asserted executive privilege over materials used to assemble special counsel Robert Mueller's report in a dispute over with House...Politicsread more
With a name that few Americans will likely know how to pronounce — it's Zoh-tee, not Zot-yee — a small budget and even less brand equity than bigger Chinese brands like BYD,...Autosread more
The stocks of Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Berkshire Hathaway make up a massive chunk of the S&P 500, and the index's next move could depend on them, chart...Fast Moneyread more
This seems to be a move on Google's part to show users it's a proponent of consumer privacy.Technologyread more
Shares of Lyft fell more than 6% Wednesday after the company reported a huge loss in its first-ever earnings report as a public company. The drop is another hit to Lyft's stock, which has fallen 21% over the past month.
Wednesday's tumble shaved about $1.1 billion from Lyft's market cap, bringing it to about $15.8 billion. That's just about $700 million more than its last reported private valuation of $15.1 billion.
Lyft reported an adjusted loss per share of $9.02 while beating analyst estimates on revenue, reporting $776 million for the quarter compared with the $739.4 million expected, according to Refinitiv.
Even as the stock plummeted, analysts were largely positive on Lyft's performance and potential based on notes following the report. Lyft's earnings loss still marked progress from the same quarter last year, when the company reported a non-GAAP loss of $11.40 per share.
On a call with analysts following the report, Chief Financial Officer Brian Roberts said Lyft expects 2019 to be its peak year for losses as it works toward profitability.
Along with revenue growth, analysts were also pleased with Lyft's strong growth in active riders for the quarter. The company reported 20.5 million active riders in the quarter compared with 14 million in the first quarter of 2018.
While Lyft investors seem to be reacting to its losses, many analysts are being patient with the company's path to profitability. Credit Suisse analysts called Lyft's results "a good first step for the company to provide evidence toward that goal."
Already, the ride-sharing industry is beginning to become more rational, executives assured analysts on the earnings call. This has allowed it to begin reducing driver incentive programs, they said.
"Lyft is about seven years old, and if you look at the economics, you can see that as a percentage of revenue that this is the most rational the market has been," said President John Zimmer. Lyft has been able to increase its revenue per active rider significantly, reporting $37.86 per active rider during the first quarter compared with $28.27 during the same quarter last year.
JMP Securities analysts said savvy investors should "take advantage of the recent pullback in shares."
Watch: What Lyft's first earnings report as a public company suggests about its future