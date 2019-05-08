Nasdaq: The pipeline for Chinese companies listing in the US is 'stronger than it's ever been'

Yu Gong, founder and CEO of China-based iQiyi, rings the opening bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Nasdaq is looking to benefit from a strong year for Chinese tech companies launching initial public offerings. Last week, two Chinese companies debuted on the tech-heavy U.S. exchange, and several more are set to join the IPO wave soon. Chinese social commerce company Yunji closed 29% higher than its listing price on Friday, raising $121 million, and So-Young, a Beijing-based online marketplace for plastic surgery services, raised $179.4 million. The latter soared 31.88% on its IPO day and surged another 14% on Friday. "It seems like we will have over 40 IPOs from China, [which] are coming to the U.S. this year. So [2019] could be the strongest year ever," said Bob McCooey, chairman of Nasdaq Asia-Pacific. Other notable names, including Futu and Up Fintech, join Yunji and So-Young to amount to 12 Asia-Pacific companies that have listed on the Nasdaq so far this year. In total, those firms have raised $777 million at their debuts — that compares to the $9.6 billion raised by a total of 53 global IPOs on the Nasdaq as of May 3.

Lesser-known names, but more companies

The U.S. has seen several big-name companies go public this year — such as Lyft, Pinterest and Dropbox — and Wall Street is getting ready for Uber, which is seeking to raise $9 billion. Meanwhile, Chinese privately held start-ups coming to the U.S., unlike last year, are relatively lesser-known and tend to choose downsized listings. In 2018, iQiyi, China's most popular Netflix-like streaming service, raised $2.4 billion; Pinduoduo, a Chinese online group discounter, raised $1.6 billion; Shanghai-based NIO, an electric vehicle maker, raised $1.15 billion; and music streaming platform Tencent Music raked in nearly $1.1 billion.

I think the pipeline for IPOs to the U.S. remains as strong, it's even stronger than it's ever been. Bob McCooey chairman of Nasdaq Asia-Pacific

This year so far, some of the biggest Chinese tech start-ups, such as Didi Chuxing, Ant Financial and ByteDance, have remained quiet. However, less capital sought by lesser-known names does not necessarily mean that 2019 will be a weaker year for China's tech IPOs on the Nasdaq, according to McCooey. "Last year was very much capital intensive," said McCooey. "I think that the capital raised may not be as strong this year, but the number of companies coming to market in the U.S. from China will be equally if not more than last year. " Another notable name is Luckin Coffee, a competitor to Starbucks in China. The Beijing-based coffee chain is reportedly seeking to raise between $500 million and $800 million with a valuation between $4 billion and $5 billion, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Chinese live streaming platform Douyu is also planning to raise $500 million on the New York Stock Exchange.

Grabbing the tail of the bull

Nasdaq is expecting more Chinese companies to squeeze their listings into this year's already-crowded U.S. IPO scene, trying to take advantage of the longest bull market in American history. "In general, the markets feel very, very strong," McCooey told CNBC. "The fundamentals are there. The most recent earnings reports by companies indicate that the fundamentals are strong within the market, so I don't think that investors should worry too much — although they should always be diligent."

However, there's some concern that multiple factors could make it more difficult for Nasdaq to win future deals coming from the world's second-biggest economy. Those worries include uncertainty about the future strength of the U.S. stock markets, the strong performance of Chinese exchanges (despite a dip earlier this week), and a new technology-focused board in Shanghai.

China's bid for tech IPOs