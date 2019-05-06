Asia markets tumble after US-China trade tensions escalate again; Yuan and oil prices drop

Asia Pacific stocks tumbled in morning trade on Monday following a re-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions as U.S. President Donald Trump declared an impending increase in tariffs rates on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Australia's ASX 200 dropped 1.12% in morning trade, as almost all the sectors declined.

The MSCI Asia-ex Japan index also tumbled 1.51%, as of 9:28 a.m. HK/SIN.

The mainland Chinese markets, watched in relation to Beijing's ongoing trade spat with Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN after being out of action for much of last week due to holidays.

Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed on Monday for holidays.