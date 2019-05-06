Asia markets tumble after US-China trade tensions escalate again; Yuan and oil prices drop

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had planned to bring a large delegation to Washington on Wednesday to hash out a trade deal — and there'd been talk in recent days that something...World Politicsread more
Wall Street braced for a steep sell-off to start the week after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will hike tariffs on goods imported from China.Marketsread more
In addition, Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods "shortly."Marketsread more
Professional investor positioning and sentiment now reflects a broad acceptance of a resilient U.S. economy and the chance for further upside in the indexes through the yearTrading Nationread more
Markets start the week on a negative note after President Donald Trump cast doubt on a trade deal with China.Market Insiderread more
Occidental Petroleum submitted a revised buyout offer to Anadarko Petroleum, offering 78% cash and 22% stock rather than a 50-50 split.Energyread more
President Trump says the special counsel's report found no collusion and therefore there is no need for the special counsel to testify. "No redos for the Dems!"Politicsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the current 10% levy on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will rise to 25% on Friday. The Wall Street...Asia Marketsread more
Streaming platforms are eliminating the concept of appointment television. But the massive popularity of "Game of Thrones," which is almost structured like a reality show,...Technologyread more
As Amazon starts to roll out one-day shipping to its most loyal customers, it already has a logistics network spanning much of the U.S.Technologyread more
Boeing's statement comes after Southwest Airlines, the company's largest 737 Max customer, said Boeing did not inform it about the disabled alert until after the fatal crash...Airlinesread more
Asia Pacific stocks tumbled in morning trade on Monday following a re-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions as U.S. President Donald Trump declared an impending increase in tariffs rates on $200 billion of Chinese goods.
Australia's ASX 200 dropped 1.12% in morning trade, as almost all the sectors declined.
The MSCI Asia-ex Japan index also tumbled 1.51%, as of 9:28 a.m. HK/SIN.
The mainland Chinese markets, watched in relation to Beijing's ongoing trade spat with Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN after being out of action for much of last week due to holidays.
Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed on Monday for holidays.
Meanwhile, futures pointed to steep opening declines stateside. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures implied an opening decline of more than 500 points as of Sunday evening stateside. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Index futures also pointed to declines for the two indexes at Monday's open.
Trump said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the current 10% levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will rise to 25% on Friday. He also threatened to impose 25% tariffs on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods "shortly."
Meanwhile, China is considering cancelling its trade talks with the U.S. this week in light of Trump's latest threats, sources told CNBC.
"President Trump set the tone for the new week expressing dissatisfaction at the pace of China trade negotiations amid Beijing's attempt to renegotiate," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.
"An increase in tariffs would be bad news for risk assets and would (threaten) the prospect of a global growth recovery," Catril said.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.540 after seeing highs above 97.8 last week.
The Japanese yen, widely seen as a safe-haven currency, strengthened to 110.42 against the dollar after seeing lows above 111.6 in the previous week.
The Australian dollar declined to $0.6964 after touching highs above $0.704 last week. The Aussie dollar is often seen as an investment proxy for China's economic prospects, with the country being Australia's largest trading partner.
The offshore Chinese yuan also declined 1.24% to 6.86160 against the dollar — the weakest level since January 23, according to Reuters.
Oil prices declined in the morning of Asian trading hours, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures contract dropping 2.31% to $69.21 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also fell 2.78% to $60.22 per barrel.
— CNBC's Thomas Franck and Patti Domm contributed to this report.