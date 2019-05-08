Nike thinks you're probably wearing the wrong size shoe. Here's what it's doing to fix that

Nike, the biggest sneaker maker in the world, wants to solve a problem it knows far too many people have: Which size shoes will fit?

Many shoppers have gone online and ordered multiple pairs of the same style shoe, in different sizes, planning to send back what doesn't fit. The reasons are simple. Consumers often find they fit into different sizes — maybe a 7.5 women's here, an 8.5 women's there — depending on the brand and style. So, when it comes time to buy a new pair, there's a lot of guessing going on.

It's actually, very likely you don't even know what your true shoe size is. Your feet could also be two entirely different sizes.

"Fit is such a big friction point for our customers," said Michael Martin, the global head of digital products at Nike. "We reached a point of realizing this was not just the biggest problem but biggest transformational opportunity that we have. ... No matter how good the shoe is, if the foot doesn't fit well within the shoe, you're not going to get peak performance from it."

Now, Nike says it has a solution. The company will launch Nike Fit, a service being added in North America this July to its mobile app and in stores. Nike Fit will scan customers' feet and tell them what size shoes they should be wearing. The service will roll out to Europe in August, moving to other international markets soon after.

Nike Fit is all part of Nike's bigger push to sell more products directly to consumers through its own shops, website and mobile app, relying less on wholesale partners than it has in the past. And so Nike is opening new stores like its House of Innovation in New York, and Nike Live in Los Angeles, designed specifically for those markets and selling items visitors can't find anywhere else.

In 2018, Nike said its direct sales were up 12%, thanks to strong e-commerce growth and the opening of new stores. And it said direct-to-consumer revenue ended the year representing roughly 30% of total Nike brand sales, up from 28% in the prior year.

Nike Fit will also help the retailer better manage inventory, cut down on returns and even entice shoppers to buy more shoes, early beta testing of the technology showed.