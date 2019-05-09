Apple chip supplier says China's smartphone market is picking up

China's smartphone market is set to rebound after a soft first-quarter, according to the CEO of Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor.

In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Thursday, Dialog CEO Jalal Bagherli expressed optimism in his outlook for the Chinese mobile phone market, echoing recent remarks by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"The market for mobile phones was pretty soft particularly in China in Q1, but I think from late Q1 and going forward it has started to pick up," he said.

Smartphone shipments in China declined 3 percent in the first quarter of the year to the lowest level since 2013, according to recent data from research firm Canalys.

Apple lowered its revenue guidance in January citing weak demand from Chinese consumers, but last week CEO Tim Cook said sales were starting to improve, in part thanks to stimulus measures coming from Beijing. While Apple's smartphone shipments declined 30 percent year-on-year in China in Q1, Chinese tech firm Huawei's shipments surged 41 percent in that period, according to Canalys.