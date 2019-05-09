Cramer Remix: Charts suggest the market could soon get a deep correction   

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday that his colleague is warning that danger could be on the horizon for the stock market.

The "Mad Money" host took a look at chart analysis as interpreted by technician Carolyn Borogen, Cramer's coworker at RealMoney.com who also runs FibonnacciQueen.com, to understand what could come of this volatile market.

The major U.S. averages were taken for a ride this week as investors attempted to gauge whether the United States would raise existing tariffs on imports from China on Friday. Because of this uncertainty, the best way to get an empirical reading of the market is through studying chart action, Cramer said.

The high-to-high cycles, as explained by Boroden, in the weekly chart of the S&P 500 is cause for concern, the host said.

Highs on the index have ranged between 31 weeks and 36 weeks, and the most recent peak was recorded last Friday, he said. Prior to that, the last major high was set in September, which preceded the stock sell-off in October.

Markets tend to repeat themselves, and because stocks sold off this week after a big run, Boroden thinks there could be cause for concern.

"In fact, she's looked at a series of previous high-to-high cycles, and what she's noticed is that there's a whole confluence of them coming due this month," Cramer said. "That's why she's throwing up a caution flag, because Boroden thinks we might finally get a deep downside correction — even deeper than what we've already experienced during hell week."

