Here's the first full-length trailer for 'It: Chapter Two'

  • Warner Bros. released a full-length trailer for "It: Chapter Two" coming to theaters in September.
  • The film takes place 27 years after the events of "It: Chapter One."
  • The adult Losers Club members are played by Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean.
Warner Bros.

With a little more than 100 days before "It: Chapter Two" hits theaters, Warner Bros. has released the first full-length trailer for the horror movie sequel.

The film takes place 27 years after the events of "It: Chapter One," in which a group of young kids, who call themselves the Losers Club, take on an evil supernatural force known as "It."

It takes on a number of forms during the first and second installments of the franchise, but the most iconic is his turn as Pennywise the Clown, played by Bill Skarsgard. Both "It" films are based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.

"You know what they say about Derry," an ominous elderly woman says to a now grown Beverly Marsh in the trailer. "No one who dies here ever really dies."

Beverly, played by Jessica Chastain, is soon attacked by the woman after spotting a photo of a man, who looks like Pennywise without make-up, standing next to an old circus cart. In the background, the creepy music from "Chapter One" plays.

Warner Bros.

The trailer then cuts to the now adult Losers Club, played by Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean, as they reassemble in the town of Derry.

Fans are teased with more unsettling shots of Pennywise, his iconic red balloons and that haunt-your-dreams laughter heard so often in "Chapter One."

"Anticipation could not be higher for the follow up to the massive cultural and box office phenomenon that was 2017's 'It,'" Paul Dergarabedian, senior analyst at Comscore, said. "With the film poised to scare the wits (and dollars) out of audiences this September, the excitement surrounding the adult 'Losers Club' cast and the mystery surrounding the direction of the storyline have fans thirsty for more details."

In less than an hour, more than 500,000 people had watched the trailer on Warner Bros. YouTube page and the trailer had nearly 400,000 views on Twitter. The film is the most anticipated horror film of the year and could draw bigger crowds than its first installment.

"It: Chapter One" had the biggest horror movie opening day and weekend ever, earning $50 million on opening night and $123 million in its three-day debut, according to Comscore. It went on to haul in more than $700 million globally during its run. It is currently the highest grossing horror film of all time.

"Chapter One" also had the best September opening day, best September opening weekend and is the best September released film of all time.

King gave the latest installment his ringing endorsement on Twitter ,saying "I've seen it, and it's terrific."

