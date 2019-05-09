Here's the first full-length trailer for 'It: Chapter Two'

With a little more than 100 days before "It: Chapter Two" hits theaters, Warner Bros. has released the first full-length trailer for the horror movie sequel.

The film takes place 27 years after the events of "It: Chapter One," in which a group of young kids, who call themselves the Losers Club, take on an evil supernatural force known as "It."

It takes on a number of forms during the first and second installments of the franchise, but the most iconic is his turn as Pennywise the Clown, played by Bill Skarsgard. Both "It" films are based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.

"You know what they say about Derry," an ominous elderly woman says to a now grown Beverly Marsh in the trailer. "No one who dies here ever really dies."

Beverly, played by Jessica Chastain, is soon attacked by the woman after spotting a photo of a man, who looks like Pennywise without make-up, standing next to an old circus cart. In the background, the creepy music from "Chapter One" plays.