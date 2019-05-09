Trading Nation

Market could drop 6% if we don't get a trade deal, warns Wall Street's Art Hogan

Market could drop 6% if we don't get a trade deal, warns Wall Street's Art Hogan   

Deal or no deal?

That's the question many investors are asking themselves after a hiccup in U.S.-China trade talks this week, with the Trump administration threatening to raise tariffs on Chinese goods by Friday barring any meaningful progress made during the Chinese vice premier's visit to the U.S.

As it relates to the stock market, the absence of a trade deal in the first half of 2019 could mean trouble, warned Art Hogan, chief market strategist at investment banking firm National Securities.

"If, in fact, we drag this process out for a period of time instead of getting a deal done in the first half of this year, ... that's going to be a drag on GDP, and that drag on GDP is going to manifest itself in lower earnings, so we'd have to take our targets down," Hogan said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Hogan's current S&P 500 target for the end of this year is 2,900, but that could be slashed to as low as 2,700 if a deal doesn't go through, he said, explaining that while he'd keep his market multiple the same, he'd be forced to "take a pretty good whack" at his assumptions for the end of 2019.

"That would be kind of a fair value" for the S&P, the strategist said. "That's not saying we're going to do that, but that's exactly the kind of methodology we'd think about, and that's a 6% cut."

If a U.S.-China trade deal is completed — especially if it's a good one — and U.S. trade authorities don't put tariffs on European autos, as some fear they might, Hogan said he might take that 2,900 target even higher.

"If both those things happen and we can sort of skate through this trade war concern, I certainly think that there's upside to that target. I think the earnings estimates that we have for the back end of this year probably go higher," Hogan said.

"We [would] have a lot of economic energy that explodes into the global economy, manifests itself in better economic data and better earnings, certainly into the front half of 2020," he said. "But I think the risk is to the upside if we get this right on trade, but the risk to the downside [is] not symmetric. I think it's asymmetric risk to the downside if we get this wrong."

He warned that if the U.S. and China are unable to come to an agreement, then the second half of the year — where Hogan assumes "the growth is going to be" — will end up being difficult for stocks and investors.

"If that [growth is] going to dissipate at all, then where we are right now looks expensive," he said.

Hogan said investors might want to look to the energy and financial sectors for value during upcoming marketwide pullbacks, and that they should steer clear of utilities, consumer staples and semiconductors, the latter of which he called the "tip of the sword" in the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The major averages fellThursday morning, a day after President Donald Trump said at a rally that China "broke the deal" in trade talks.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
S&P 500
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET). In addition, he contributes to CNBC and CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...