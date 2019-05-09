US futures point to a lower open as trade tensions continue

U.S. stock index futures were lower on Thursday morning, as market participants continued to monitor trade relations between the U.S. and China.

At around 02:23 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 122 points, indicating a negative open of more than 33 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also slightly lower.

Wall Street saw a rebound on Wednesday after being hit by a deep sell-off this week. Market players have taken a cautious approach on the back of growing tensions between the U.S. and China. President Donald Trump fuelled market concerns on Wednesday by stating that China "broke the deal" in their ongoing trade talks.

"By the way, you see the tariffs we're doing? Because they broke the deal. They broke the deal," Trump said. "So they're flying in, the vice premier tomorrow is flying in — good man — but they broke the deal. They can't do that, so they'll be paying."

Traders will also keep an eye on upcoming data releases. There will be international trade figures, jobless claims and PPI numbers out at 8.30 a.m. ET.

In terms of earnings, Softbank, Norwegian Cruise Line, Booking Holdings, Dropbox and News Corp will be updating investors throughout the day.