Treasury yields tick higher as investors monitor US-China trade

Traders are closely following trade relations between the U.S. and China, as tensions continue to grow. On Wednesday, President Trump said that China "broke the deal."

"By the way, you see the tariffs we're doing? Because they broke the deal. They broke the deal," Trump said. "So they're flying in, the vice premier tomorrow is flying in — good man — but they broke the deal. They can't do that, so they'll be paying."

Meanwhile, traders will also be monitoring upcoming data. There will be international trade figures, jobless claims and PPI numbers out at 8.30 a.m. ET.

In terms of auctions, the Treasury is set to sell $50 billion in 4-week bills, $35 billion in 8-week bills and $19 billion in 30-year bonds.

Furthermore, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 8.30 a.m. ET; Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will also give a speech at 10.45 a.m. ET and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is due to speak at 11.15 a.m. ET.