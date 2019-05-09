Some parents turn to insurance to protect the cost of their kids' education

Here's how students can go to college for free in 20 states 3:38 PM ET Mon, 1 April 2019 | 01:23

Yet, like all insurance, policies come with varying specifics on coverage, along with limitations on when it kicks in and how much you'd be reimbursed. For some parents, though, the peace of mind could be worth it.

"Whether you consider it depends on the severity of the financial hit you'd take by losing a semester's worth of tuition or whatever a school refuses to refund, and the cost of insuring for that situation," said CFP George Gagliardi, a financial advisor with Coromandel Wealth Management in Lexington, Massachusetts.

The cost of college has been pinching family budgets and causing student loan debt to skyrocket — both among students and their parents. The average one-year cost at an in-state public college is $21,370 for tuition, fees and room and board. For out-of-state public colleges, it's $37,430. Private colleges' average yearly cost is $48,510.

While each school has a different refund policy, getting all of your money back if your child withdraws typically is off the table about four to six weeks after the semester starts. And, often, the closer it gets to that cut-off, the less that gets reimbursed.

For students and parents who foot the bill — or a big part of it — either with savings or with loans, the outlay can be one of the biggest life expenses they will face, second only to a home purchase. And although people insure their house — and their lenders require it — tuition generally goes uncovered.

"It's a significant expense for families," said Michael Giordano, vice president of product marketing at Liberty Mutual, which last year began offering tuition insurance for undergraduate and graduate costs.

"We found that 86% of parents who are financing their children's undergraduate education aren't aware tuition insurance existed," he said. "So there's a whole host of people who should consider it."