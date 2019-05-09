Student loan rates are dropping. Here's what you need to know

The interest rates on federal student loans will go down next academic year.

The government sets the annual rates on those loans once a year, based on the 10-year Treasury note, which has also been on the decline.

The interest rate on new undergraduate Stafford loans will be 4.5% for the 2019-2010 academic year, down from 5% last year. For graduate students, Stafford loans will come with a 6% interest rate, compared with 6.6% now. Rates on Plus loans for graduate students and parents will fall to 7%, down from 7.6% last year.

Undergraduate students can borrow between $5,500 and $12,500 a year, depending on what year they're in and whether they're dependents or independent. Graduate students can typically borrow more.