3 tips to save and succeed at a community college

If community college is in the cards for your high school senior, don't wait until the fall to prepare.

Having the right strategy going before starting on that path to an associate's degree can help your child finish his education on time or make a successful transfer to a four-year college.

"For the 17-year-old whose parents think he's going to community college, this shouldn't be something you just decide in August of that year," said Sara Goldrick-Rab, professor of higher education policy and sociology at Temple University.

There's no question that lower tuition and fees make community colleges an attractive deal for families, particularly working students who are juggling additional responsibilities and expenses.

During the 2018-2019 school year, average tuition and fees alone at a two-year public college were $3,660, according to the College Board.