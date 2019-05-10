Cramer Remix: The Chinese government has a weak hand when it comes to trade   

Wall Street on Monday should expect to see China's retaliation to higher tariffs from the United States.

But the Chinese have done a great deal to limit foreign competition in the country, and that could prove problematic for them in the trade war, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

"In short, despite what you may have heard from myriad talking heads ... the Chinese government's got a weak hand," the "Mad Money" host said. "They just don't have the cards to hurt our economy as much as we can hurt theirs. By the way, that's been the whole premise of Trump's trade war: China has more to lose than we do."

Apple, Boeing and Caterpillar are three names that have been harmed by the prolonged trade war. Still, Boeing has a large backlog, China only makes up 5% of Caterpillar sales, and there's no way the People's Republic can put Apple out of business, Cramer said.

"So I believe the sell-off we've been dealing with could now peter out. Listen, we've gotten the tariff increase and we have the Uber IPO over with. That's certainly the sense I got from the end of today," he said. "Remember, hell week — the week I've been the most worried about all year because of all this new supply — is officially over."