Should you really do nothing amid market volatility? It depends on whether you're 27 or 63

Amid stock market volatility, the default advice is often to do nothing. However, it can be helpful to turn your attention to your own timeline.

It's been a rough month for stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen more than 650 points as of the Thursday market close, while the S&P 500 has lost about 2.5% following President Trump's Sunday tweet threatening tariff hikes against China. (The president made good on his threat on Friday, slapping a 25% tariff on a range of products.)

"If you have 40 years left to invest, a bear market right now is just noise and should be ignored; in fact, often celebrated," said Doug Bellfy, a certified financial planner at Synergy Financial Planning in South Glastonbury, Connecticut.

On the other hand, Bellfy said, "a stock market crash that starts the day after you retire can cause a permanent lifestyle impact if all your money is invested there."

Here's how you should react and plan for volatility by age.