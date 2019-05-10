Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, Marriott, Viacom, Equifax, Zillow & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Marriott — The hotel operator earned an adjusted $1.41 per share for the first quarter, 7 cents a share above estimates. Revenue missed forecasts, however, but Marriott said it was able to increase North American profit margins despite higher labor costs and modest revenue growth.

Viacom — Viacom reported adjusted quarterly profit of 95 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 80 cents a share. Revenue was below forecasts, however. Viacom said its results were helped by significant gains in program distribution. Separately, Viacom agreed to slash its fees for distribution in its recent deal with AT&T's DirecTV unit, according to people familiar with those negotiations who spoke to The Wall Street Journal.

Equifax — The credit reporting agency matched estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.20 per share, but revenue missed forecasts and the company's second-quarter earnings outlook falls below consensus. Equifax said costs related to the data breach announced in 2017 have now totaled $1.35 billion.

Uber — Uber priced its initial public offering at $45 per share, toward the low end of the expected range. Nonetheless, the ride-sharing service's IPO will raise $8 billion, making it the largest U.S. IPO since Facebook went public in 2012.

Booking Holdings — Booking Holdings earned an adjusted $11.17 per share for its latest quarter, 10 cents a share below consensus forecasts. Revenue also missed estimates, but the parent of Priceline and other travel services said it should see revenue growth this quarter.

Dropbox — Dropbox beat estimates by 4 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 10 cents per share. The file storage company's revenue came in ahead of expectations, as well. Dropbox signed up more paying users during the quarter, and also posted an increase in revenue per user.

Wynn Resorts — Wynn reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, a penny a share ahead of consensus. The casino operator's revenue was very slightly below estimates amid a drop in Macau casino action.

Zillow — Zillow lost 33 cents per share for the first quarter, smaller than the 35 cents a share loss that Wall Street analysts had been expecting. The real estate website operator's revenue beat forecasts, increasing 51% compared to a year ago. It also saw an increase in unique monthly users.

Symantec — Symantec shares are under pressure after the cybersecurity software company's chief executive officer unexpectedly resigned, and it issued a profit warning for the current quarter. Director Richard Hill, who will fill the CEO slot on an interim basis, said former CEO Greg Clark had issues with an ill parent.

Yelp — Yelp earned 2 cents per share for the first quarter, compared to consensus estimates of a penny a share. The consumer review website operator also had higher-than-expected revenue. Yelp gave weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter, however, and said unique visitors to its desktop and mobile sites had declined during the first quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev — The beer brewer filed to spin off its Asian business in a Hong Kong-based initial public offering Sources who spoke to Reuters say the deal could be worth at least $5 billion.

TiVo — TiVo will split itself into two separate companies, one for its product division, the other for intellectual property licensing. The maker of set top boxes and digital video recorders has been exploring options for its businesses for more than a year.

News Corp. — News Corp. reported adjusted quarterly profit of 4 cents per share, compared to forecasts of a breakeven quarter. The media company's revenue came in below estimates. The bottom line was helped by an increase in digital subscriptions for the Wall Street Journal and New York Post publisher, as well as expansion at its digital real estate businesses.

Boston Beer — Boston Beer will buy rival craft brewer Dogfish Head Brewery in a $300 million cash and stock deal. Both Dogfish and Boston Beer — the brewer of the Sam Adams brand — have been battling declining sales in recent years.

GoPro — GoPro reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 7 cents per share, 2 cents a share smaller than expected. The high definition camera maker's revenue beat estimates. GoPro also raised its full-year revenue forecast amid high demand for its new line of action cameras.