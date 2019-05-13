Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Pinterest, Zoom, Merck, Exxon Mobil & more

Chairman, Co-Founder and CEO of Pinterest, Ben Silbermann, speaks in front of the companies logo at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), during the company's IPO on April 18, 2019 in New York City.

Piper initiated Wendy's as 'overweight'

"We are initiating coverage of WEN shares with an Overweight rating and $22 price target based on ~15x our FY20E EV/EBITDA estimates. From a stock perspective, we believe WEN shares offer compelling opportunity as the company works to leverage its made-fresh value proposition and continues to grow its asset-light base. The unit-level economics of the concept are healthy. Management has maintained a steady commitment to returning excess cash to shareholders via share repurchase and dividends. Potential catalysts include ongoing comp momentum, the company's October analyst day where unit growth (particularly internationally) is a likely focus and the ongoing re-rating of the multiple as we believe the valuation gap between WEN shares and its highly franchised peers can narrow following completed re-franchising efforts and ongoing remodel investments. Risks include heavy industry competition and commodity price volatility. "

Citi initiated Pinterest as 'buy'

"The Pinterest app is used every month by millions of people to discover new products, generate new ideas, organize projects and to get stuff done. Mgmt focused its first 5-6 years on developing the product and growing the audience, and in the last 3-4 years has rapidly developed its advertising monetization platform. The early-stage nature of its monetization engine combined with the high-intent nature of its audience use-case suggests meaningful opportunity for ARPU growth. As a result, we see the company producing $5 billion in revenue and over $500mn in FCF by 2024 (representing a 35% 5-year revenue CAGR), which we believe supports a 12-month price target of $34/share. As this represents 17% upside from current levels, we are initiating coverage of PINS with a Buy rating. "

Citi said Pinterest has done an effective job of growing its audience and monetizing its platform.

Baird initiated Pinterest as outperform

"Building significant value at the intersection of search and social. We expect Pinterest to surpass $1 billion in revenue this year, emerging as one of the most compelling consumer Internet platforms, leveraging an engaged and fast-growing audience that is still in the early days of monetization. With a strong foundation in technology and developing ad business, we believe that Pinterest represents a compelling investment with significant runway for growth (international monetization, improving ad tech, contributions from shopping/e-commerce) and operating leverage. Initiating at Outperform. "

Atlantic Equities upgraded Merck to overweight from neutral

Atlantic Equities cited a number of positive factors for the drug maker including valuation and the ability for its new products to overcome patent headwinds.

"Amid oversold conditions in a sector we believe can provide a source of defensive growth that is insulated from trade-related volatility and a recent pullback in the shares, we upgrade MRK to overweight. MRK is among the best positioned US large-cap pharma names given the ability of new products to overcome near-term patent headwinds, driving 5YR revenue/EPS CAGR of 4.2%/9.3%. The upcoming June 20 Investor Day could also spur consensus to revisit the pipeline, for which expectations are low. Despite above peer growth, MRK trades on just 14.6X FY20, a 2% discount to (ex-BMY) peers. Our DCF-derived price target remains $87. "

