Ex-Reagan advisor John Rutledge: Trying to get China to change its economic policy in trade deal is 'just nuts'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops more than 500 points as China trade war escalates

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Marketsread more

These are the biggest Dow losers since the trade war escalated

Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.

Marketsread more

Here is a list of US goods China is targeting with a 25% tariff

China ups the ante with new retaliatory 25% tariff on U.S. goods.

Politicsread more

China's 'self-destructive nuclear option': Selling US Treasury...

The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.

Traderead more

Apple probably won't feel the harm from today's Supreme Court...

The Supreme Court ruled in Apple Inc. v. Pepper that consumers do have the standing to sue Apple, and it opens up a major antitrust threat to Apple's App Store business.

Technologyread more

China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June...

The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: More tariffs will lead to a US recession

Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson says companies will have a tough time offsetting the cost of higher tariffs, which could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Marketsread more

$1.2 trillion in stock market value lost from trade war sell-off

Stocks plunged Monday on fears the trade war damage the global economy and crush corporate profit growth.

Market Insiderread more

Higher Chinese tariffs just made your home renovation much more...

The latest increase in Chinese tariffs is hitting home remodelers where they live, and they are passing those higher costs on to clients. From tile to countertops, laminates...

Real Estateread more

Trump says he has not decided whether to put tariffs on $325...

Trump also confirmed that he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President president Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Japan in late June.

Politicsread more

Boeing falls speculation China could single it out in trade war

The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculates that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.

Marketsread more

Amazon will pay workers $10,000 to quit, form delivery companies

The move comes as Amazon is looking for additional package-delivery options.

Enterpriseread more
Politics

Ex-Reagan advisor John Rutledge: Trying to get China to change its economic policy in trade deal is 'just nuts'

Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
Key Points
  • The U.S. is wrong to try to get China to change its economic system during the ongoing trade talks, says Safanad's John Rutledge.
  • The trade war between the two nations escalates as China says it will increase tariffs on U.S. goods.
  • Rutledge blames neoconservatives in the Trump administration for the shift in tone.
VIDEO4:4904:49
We're beyond trade war with China, says Safanad's CIO
The Exchange

The Trump administration is wrong to try to get China to significantly change its economic policy during the ongoing trade talks, John Rutledge, a principal architect of Ronald Reagan's economic plan, told CNBC on Monday.

The big sticking point for President Donald Trump in the negotiations is China's intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers, as well as the trade deficits.

"The idea that you can change China's entire economic system — the way they manage state-owned companies, the way they manage their technology policy or their industrial policy — in the course of a trade discussion is just nuts," said Rutledge, now chief investment officer at the global investment firm Safanad. He has also advised leaders in the Chinese government.

"It was nuts in the beginning. It's nuts now," he added.

The trade war between the two nations escalated on Monday after China said it would increase tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods, beginning June 1. The move came in retaliation for Trump's decision to hike duties on $200 billion in Chinese products to 25% from 10%.

Rutledge said he's advised his own group, "You will not succeed in China turning itself inside out for you and not become China anymore. And you will not be able to walk around on the ground inside China and do checks on whatever you agree to."

Before the recent escalation, it appeared that progress was being made. In explaining the boost in tariffs, the White House said Beijing backed out of major parts of the developing agreement.

Last week, negotiators for both sides met, but no deal was struck. While Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called the talks "constructive," no new date was set for negotiations to resume.

Rutledge blames neoconservatives in the Trump administration for the shift in tone.

"This is not China reneging on the trade deal the last week. This is the hawks taking control, getting Trump's ear and pushing the trade war off the edge of a table. This is not going to go away," he told "The Exchange. "

"We are beyond a trade war," he said. "We are now moving into more conflicts on more fronts with China."

— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.