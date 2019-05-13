Our family business, like others, pays Trump's tariffs — not China

In the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China, who pays?

In a word, my family does. We are leading importers of Christmas decorations and have been in business since 1946.

President Donald Trump's imposition of a 10% tariff last September on many categories of products we offer has had the effect of greatly slowing down sales.

That increase and now the boost to 25% on a wide array of goods will have a much greater impact on businesses than the president may realize.

The vast majority of the items we import are made in China, with few exceptions. China is the only country that can produce many of the items we buy. A handful of our suppliers are trying to switch manufacturing from China to other countries, but it will not happen this year.