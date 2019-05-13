Our family business, like others, pays Trump's tariffs — not China

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops more than 650 points as China trade war escalates

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Marketsread more

These are the biggest Dow losers since the trade war escalated

Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.

Marketsread more

Here is a list of US goods China is targeting with a 25% tariff

China ups the ante with new retaliatory 25% tariff on U.S. goods.

Politicsread more

China's 'self-destructive nuclear option': Selling US Treasury...

The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.

Traderead more

Apple probably won't feel the harm from today's Supreme Court...

The Supreme Court ruled in Apple Inc. v. Pepper that consumers do have the standing to sue Apple, and it opens up a major antitrust threat to Apple's App Store business.

Technologyread more

China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June...

The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: More tariffs will lead to a US recession

Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson says companies will have a tough time offsetting the cost of higher tariffs, which could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Marketsread more

Bitcoin emerges as a global hedge while stocks tumble in US-China...

The world's largest cryptocurrency is up 15% Monday as major U.S. markets churn.

Bitcoinread more

$1.2 trillion in stock market value lost from trade war sell-off

Stocks plunged Monday on fears the trade war damage the global economy and crush corporate profit growth.

Market Insiderread more

Higher Chinese tariffs just made your home renovation much more...

The latest increase in Chinese tariffs is hitting home remodelers where they live, and they are passing those higher costs on to clients. From tile to countertops, laminates...

Real Estateread more

Trump says he has not decided whether to put tariffs on $325...

Trump also confirmed that he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President president Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Japan in late June.

Politicsread more

GOP's farm belt Senators back Trump as China takes aim at U.S....

Republican lawmakers in the farm belt are standing with President Donald Trump in the wake of an escalating trade war with China, which retaliated on Monday with more tariffs...

Politicsread more
Personal Finance

Our family business, like others, pays Trump's tariffs — not China

Howard Adler
Howard Adler
Kurt S. Adler

In the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China, who pays?

In a word, my family does. We are leading importers of Christmas decorations and have been in business since 1946.

President Donald Trump's imposition of a 10% tariff last September on many categories of products we offer has had the effect of greatly slowing down sales.

That increase and now the boost to 25% on a wide array of goods will have a much greater impact on businesses than the president may realize.

The vast majority of the items we import are made in China, with few exceptions. China is the only country that can produce many of the items we buy. A handful of our suppliers are trying to switch manufacturing from China to other countries, but it will not happen this year.

President Donald Trump meets business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, in November, 2017.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

We set our prices in December for the following year, as we sell our products to customers starting in January, with delivery to them from May through October.

Can't pass on costs

Eighty-five percent of our clients have already placed their orders. We, in turn, place orders with our suppliers from December through May. Shipments from overseas start in May.

Importers cannot change prices on what already has been sold.

Our customers ordered the product based on the prices we originally offered. Retailers that import on their own can revise prices before they put product on their shelves.

Importers cannot change prices on what already has been sold.
Howard Adler
co-president of Kurt S. Adler, Inc.

Who ends up paying the extra tariff?

Certainly not China. It is my family-run company, and I am sure thousands of others like mine, that have to absorb the costs because it is too late to pass it on.

This will be a tremendous hardship for our company, and should Trump put a 25% tariff on the balance of the goods we buy from China, the results could be disastrous for us.

Improvements delayed

Due to all the uncertainty and loss of income, there are many other aspects of our business that are affected.

For instance, we had planned to invest in upgrading our computer system. Because of the uncertainty of the cost to our company's bottom line, this project will now have to be put on hold, as well as the additional employees we were going to hire.

Impulsively adding a tariff without thinking about the ramifications shows a lack of understanding of the far-reaching and perhaps unintended consequences it can have. Going forward, we can raise our prices, but that will be for next year. And who's to say our clients won't reduce their orders as a result?

We hope reason and better knowledge of the effects prevail.

Adler is co-president of Kurt S. Adler, Inc. in New York.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.