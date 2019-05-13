Skip Navigation
Politics

From tequila to TV cameras — here is a list of US goods China is targeting with a 25% tariff

Amanda Macias@amanda_m_macias
Key Points
  • China will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods in retaliation for the Trump administration’s latest decision to increase duties on Chinese products.
  • Beijing will increase tariffs on more than 5,000 U.S. products to as high as 25%, the Chinese Finance Ministry says.
  • Here is a list of some of the 2,493 goods that will be subject to a 25% tariff.
An employee grinds ventilator blades while standing underneath an American flag at the Super Vac Manufacturing Co. production facility in Fort Collins, Colorado, U.S., on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — China upped the ante Monday in the ongoing tit-for-tat trade war between the world's top economies.

Beijing said it will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods on June 1 in retaliation for President Donald Trump's decision last week to hike duties on Chinese goods. This includes raising tariffs on more than 5,000 U.S. products to as high as 25%, the Chinese Finance Ministry said Monday.

Stocks fell sharply on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading down more than 700 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were headed for their worst day of the year, while the Dow was on pace to post its biggest one-day loss since Jan. 3.

Below is a list of some of the 2,493 U.S. goods that will be subject to a 25% tariff.

Food products
A bee kepper collects honey at a facility in on April 29, 2019.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
  • Frozen, dried, smoked and salted beef
  • Honey
  • Frozen spinach and legumes including peas, beans and lentils
  • Fine and coarse rice, corn and wheat flour as well as processed oats
  • Any plant mainly used as a spice
  • Virgin olive oil, peanut oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, coconut oil and sesame oil
  • Soda and bottled water
  • Spirits including gin, tequila, vodka and other distilled spirits and alcoholic beverages
Building materials
Shoppers look at plywood and other building materials in a store on September 5, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
Brian Blanco | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Building stone, bricks, panels and floor tiles
  • Wall and ceiling coverings
  • Pipes and tubes
  • Wood flooring and carpets
  • Small tools including handsaws, scissors and other blades
  • Tools used for drilling, milling or boring
Consumer goods
Furniture is displayed for sale at a store on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Furniture including metal or wood frames for upholstered furniture
  • Bedding and sleeping bags
  • Footwear including leather and rubber boots, sports shoes and accessories for shoes
  • Hats, umbrellas and walking sticks
  • Lighting fixtures
  • Watches and clocks
  • Musical instruments including upright pianos, stringed instruments, wind instruments and keyboards
Transport
Aerial view of passengers trains at a railway station on January 12, 2017 in Chengdu, China.
VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • Parts for railway or tramway locomotives
  • Track signal equipment for railway or tramway
  • Sailboats, motorboats and yachts
  • Canoes and other recreational vessels
Electronics
  • Coffee makers, hair dryers, microwaves, space heaters, electric ovens
  • Television broadcast cameras
  • Telecommunications equipment
  • Microphones, headphones, speakers, recorders, DVD players and other accessories for video and audio equipment
Natural resources and chemicals
A man takes iron samples from a blast furnace at a steel factory.
Construction Photography/Avalon | Hulton Archive | Getty Images
  • Rocks including granite, marble, chalk and sandstone
  • Precious and semiprecious stones including diamonds, rubies and emeralds
  • Metal ores including iron, nickel, zinc, titanium and zirconium
  • Natural liquid gas
  • Fertilizers
  • Chemicals including chlorine, iodine and sulfuric acid
  • Dyes and pigment