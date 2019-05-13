From tequila to TV cameras — here is a list of US goods China is targeting with a 25% tariff

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.
Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.
The Supreme Court ruled in Apple Inc. v. Pepper that consumers do have the standing to sue Apple, and it opens up a major antitrust threat to Apple's App Store business.
China ups the ante with new retaliatory 25% tariff on U.S. goods.
The Supreme Court, ruling 5-4, allows iPhone users to pursue their antitrust lawsuit against Apple in a case involving its signature electronic marketplace, the App Store.
Facebook said it will raise the minimum wage it pays to contractors in the Bay Area, New York, Washington, D.C. and Seattle.
Commodities traders and industry groups are keenly awaiting judges' rulings in two federal criminal cases on the question of whether people can be prosecuted for wire fraud...
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.
Uber shares fell more than 7% on its first day of trading and were down as much as 10% Monday.
Apple launched updates to iPhones, iPads and the Apple TV that let you subscribe to channels such as HBO, Showtime and Starz.
WASHINGTON — China upped the ante Monday in the ongoing tit-for-tat trade war between the world's top economies.
Beijing said it will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods on June 1 in retaliation for President Donald Trump's decision last week to hike duties on Chinese goods. This includes raising tariffs on more than 5,000 U.S. products to as high as 25%, the Chinese Finance Ministry said Monday.
Stocks fell sharply on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading down more than 700 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were headed for their worst day of the year, while the Dow was on pace to post its biggest one-day loss since Jan. 3.
Below is a list of some of the 2,493 U.S. goods that will be subject to a 25% tariff.