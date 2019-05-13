From tequila to TV cameras — here is a list of US goods China is targeting with a 25% tariff

An employee grinds ventilator blades while standing underneath an American flag at the Super Vac Manufacturing Co. production facility in Fort Collins, Colorado, U.S., on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

WASHINGTON — China upped the ante Monday in the ongoing tit-for-tat trade war between the world's top economies.

Beijing said it will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods on June 1 in retaliation for President Donald Trump's decision last week to hike duties on Chinese goods. This includes raising tariffs on more than 5,000 U.S. products to as high as 25%, the Chinese Finance Ministry said Monday.

Stocks fell sharply on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading down more than 700 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were headed for their worst day of the year, while the Dow was on pace to post its biggest one-day loss since Jan. 3.

Below is a list of some of the 2,493 U.S. goods that will be subject to a 25% tariff.