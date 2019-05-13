Dow futures point to more than 150-point decline at Monday's open

Skip Navigation
The cost of Trump's tariffs has fallen 'entirely' on US...

The bank said in a note that the trade war's impact on U.S. consumer prices is now higher than previously expected.

Kudlow acknowledges US will pay for China tariffs, contradicting...

Kudlow contradicted President Trump's claims that China alone will pay tariffs imposed by the U.S.

Kudlow says Trump and Xi are likely to meet at G-20 summit...

Kudlow, however, said there are "no concrete, definite plans" yet for when U.S. and Chinese negotiators will meet again.

Philippine President Duterte may become more powerful after...

President Rodrigo Duterte is not running in the mid-term elections, but his popularity is expected to affect the vote, analysts said.

Review: Cadillac's $100,000 2019 CTS-V sports sedan gives BMW,...

The fire-breathing, 200-mile-per-hour CTS-V is a testament to how well Cadillac accomplished its mission of building an amazing sports sedan.

Asia Pacific markets set to slip amid US-China trade uncertainty

Stocks in Asia Pacific were poised to start the trading week lower on Monday amid uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade front after tariffs on Chinese goods were raised last...

Trump's hard-line trade views were formed long before China...

President Trump's views on trade, tariffs and multinational trade deals were set in stone long before he became president.

Why Amazon bought PillPack to get into the $500 billion...

Almost a year after buying PillPack for $750 million, Amazon is counting on its CEO, TJ Parker, to drive an aggressive pharmacy strategy.

Customers loved these 'secret' menu items—so restaurants took the...

"Secret" menu items attract customers who want to feel exclusive.

Major US companies oppose Trump's call for Fed to cut interest...

Not a single North America-based CFO on the CNBC Global CFO Council thinks that the Fed should cut interest rates, which President Trump and his economic advisors have been...

Don't fear a 10% correction — embrace it, market bull Jack Ablin...

Cresset Capital's Jack Ablin says there's a key factor holding the bull market together, and it has nothing to do with trade.

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Markets are continuing to watch for developments in the the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

American stock indexes are set for a rough start to Monday, futures contracts showed.

Dow futures were down nearly 200 points as of 7:11 p.m. ET, implying a decline of more than 150 points for the index at its Monday open. S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Russell futures were similarly pointing to a negative start for their respective indexes.

Markets are continuing to watch for developments in the the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said China should act now to make an agreement — or it would risk facing a worse deal if negotiations continue into a possible second term after the 2020 presidential election.

The president claimed China was 'beaten so badly' in recent trade negotiations that Beijing wanted to wait until after the 2020 election in the hope a Democrat would win the White House and offer them a better deal.

Yet despite that tension between the world's two largest economies, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said Sunday that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to meet at the June G-20 summit in Japan.

Kudlow said the chances of such as meeting "were pretty good," but he said there are "no concrete, definite plans" for when U.S. and Chinese negotiators will meet again.

—CNBC's Spencer Kimball contributed to this report.