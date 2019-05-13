Boeing shares fall on speculation that China may single it out in the trade war

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Disney, Teva...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June...

The move follows President Donald Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Politicsread more

Dow futures point to 500-point drop at the open after China...

Stock futures point to sharp losses as China raises tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Marketsread more

Trump to China President Xi: 'You backed out!'

President Donald Trump blamed China's President Xi Jinping for a trade deal falling apart between the two countries in the final week.

Marketsread more

Boeing shares fall on speculation that China may single it out in...

The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculated that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.

Marketsread more

Grading a stock market dented by the trade war

A failed trade deal and the Uber IPO drove the harshest pullback of the year for stocks and also served to test the resilience of Wall Street's bulls.

Trading Nationread more

JP Morgan: US-China tariff battle is just the start of a global...

As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.

World Economyread more

Uber falls another 7% after disappointing debut

Uber touched below $39 per share in premarket trade.

Marketsread more

Beyond Meat rival Impossible Foods raises another $300 million

Impossible Foods, which makes the bleeding plant-based Impossible Burger, has raised $300 million in its latest funding round.

Restaurantsread more

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Pinterest, Zoom,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Investingread more

Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Steven Temares steps down 'immediately'

Bed Bath & Beyond says current board member Mary Winston will serve as interim CEO until a replacement is found.

Retailread more

Merck's stock upgraded: 'Insulated from trade-related volatility'

Atlantic Equities says Merck is the company is "the best positioned" to grow among large pharmaceutical companies.

Investingread more
Markets

Boeing shares fall on speculation that China may single it out in the trade war

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • China may "reduce Boeing orders" as a tactic in the trade war with the U.S., the editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times said on Monday.
  • China retaliated in the trade war on Monday morning, hiking tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. imports.
  • The Buckingham Research Group cautioned investors on Boeing's stock, saying in a note on Monday that the trade dispute continues to be one of the biggest risks facing the company.
Boeing Dreamliner 787 Air China planes sit on the production line at the company's final assembly facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Travis Dove | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Boeing shares fell more than 3% in premarket trading Monday after the editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculated that the country may single out the aircraft maker in the trade war with the U.S.

"China may stop purchasing US agricultural products and energy, reduce Boeing orders and restrict US service trade with China. Many Chinese scholars are discussing the possibility of dumping US Treasuries and how to do it specifically," Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, said in a tweet. The Global Times is a state-affiliated organization, with close connections to the government. The outlet tends to be more outspoken in contrast to other state media.

China retaliated in the trade war on Monday morning, hiking tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. imports, beginning June 1. The move comes after President Donald Trump last week raised U.S. tariffs on $200 billion to 25%, up from 10%.

The Buckingham Research Group cautioned investors on Boeing's stock, saying in a note on Monday that the trade dispute continues to be one of the biggest risks facing the company.

"We remain Neutral and believe that ongoing trade risks and the need for some assurance that MAX issues are resolved causes BA to remain in the penalty box with more downside risk than upside potential," Buckingham analyst Richard Safran said.

Boeing is one of the top U.S. companies with revenue from China, which Morgan Stanley said on Monday puts them in a position of "retaliatory tariff risk."

Shares of Boeing, as of Friday's close of $354.67, are up 10% for the year. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.