Boeing shares fall on speculation that China may single it out in the trade war

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The move follows President Donald Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
Stock futures point to sharp losses as China raises tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump blamed China's President Xi Jinping for a trade deal falling apart between the two countries in the final week.Marketsread more
The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculated that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.Marketsread more
A failed trade deal and the Uber IPO drove the harshest pullback of the year for stocks and also served to test the resilience of Wall Street's bulls.Trading Nationread more
As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.World Economyread more
Uber touched below $39 per share in premarket trade.Marketsread more
Impossible Foods, which makes the bleeding plant-based Impossible Burger, has raised $300 million in its latest funding round.Restaurantsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on MondayInvestingread more
Bed Bath & Beyond says current board member Mary Winston will serve as interim CEO until a replacement is found.Retailread more
Boeing shares fell more than 3% in premarket trading Monday after the editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculated that the country may single out the aircraft maker in the trade war with the U.S.
"China may stop purchasing US agricultural products and energy, reduce Boeing orders and restrict US service trade with China. Many Chinese scholars are discussing the possibility of dumping US Treasuries and how to do it specifically," Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, said in a tweet. The Global Times is a state-affiliated organization, with close connections to the government. The outlet tends to be more outspoken in contrast to other state media.
China retaliated in the trade war on Monday morning, hiking tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. imports, beginning June 1. The move comes after President Donald Trump last week raised U.S. tariffs on $200 billion to 25%, up from 10%.
The Buckingham Research Group cautioned investors on Boeing's stock, saying in a note on Monday that the trade dispute continues to be one of the biggest risks facing the company.
"We remain Neutral and believe that ongoing trade risks and the need for some assurance that MAX issues are resolved causes BA to remain in the penalty box with more downside risk than upside potential," Buckingham analyst Richard Safran said.
Boeing is one of the top U.S. companies with revenue from China, which Morgan Stanley said on Monday puts them in a position of "retaliatory tariff risk."
Shares of Boeing, as of Friday's close of $354.67, are up 10% for the year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.