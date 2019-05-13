Here's how the Supreme Court's Apple App Store decision could affect companies like Amazon and Google

The logo of Amazon can be seen on the apps on a smartphone.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a number of iPhone users to move forward with an antitrust suit against Apple after a years-long legal battle.

The dispute concerned whether iPhone users are entitled to bring a suit challenging Apple's alleged monopolistic behavior with its App Store, or if only app makers could do so.

The decision is a disappointing setback for the iPhone maker. If the iPhone users prevail in the underlying antitrust suit, Apple could be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties, and it may have to re-tool the way it sells apps on its platform, although any verdict in the case is probably still years away.

Read more: Supreme Court deals Apple major setback in App Store antitrust case

The ruling could also have ramifications for other companies that operate electronic marketplaces, such as Alphabet's Google and Amazon. Neither company responded to a request for comment.

The court, in an opinion authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and joined by the court's four liberals, made it clear that users of electronic marketplaces can bring antitrust suits against companies that operate online stores even if they are buying from a third-party seller.