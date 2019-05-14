Europe stocks expected to rebound after Chinese tariff retaliation

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump: We'll know in three to four weeks if China trade talks are...

Speaking at a White House event on Monday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump offered a projection about how much longer Washington and Beijing could be locked in heated...

Politicsread more

Asia stocks slip as US-China trade war heats up

China announced on Monday that it will raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, beginning on June 1. The latest development from Beijing comes after U.S. President...

Asia Marketsread more

China's 'self-destructive nuclear option': Selling US Treasury...

The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.

Traderead more

Big Tech must take the lead against online hate

CNBC's David Reid says it is high time for social media giants to take on all the responsibilities of the fully grown global companies that they have become.

Commentaryread more

WhatsApp confirms it's been targeted by spyware — something its...

The Financial Times reported Monday that an Israel-based company was able to successfully install malware that could have been used for surveillance on phone calls made over...

Cybersecurityread more

China-owned building in New York reportedly blocked Amnesty...

A spokeswoman for Amnesty International U.S.A. said the organization was told that it is "not the best tenant" for a building owned by a Chinese state-owned enterprise,...

World Politicsread more

Here is a list of US goods China is targeting with a 25% tariff

China will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods — in total nearly 2,500 products.

Politicsread more

Chinese streaming giant iQiyi is planning out an original movie...

In a bid to increase revenues, Chinese video streaming platform iQiyi is aiming to focus on movies over the next two to three years.

Technologyread more

These are the biggest Dow losers since the trade war escalated

Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.

Marketsread more

US stock futures point to cautious Tuesday open

U.S. equity futures were slightly positive on Monday evening as traders weighed the details of an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

Marketsread more

5 dead, 1 missing after floatplanes carrying cruise-goers collide...

The two planes that collided mid-air over Alaska were carrying 14 passengers from a seven-day roundtrip cruise out of Vancouver.

U.S. Newsread more

It's not just China: Trump's trade war is raging on several...

Trump, who campaigned on cracking down on unfair trade practices, has stirred trade conflict with China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

Politicsread more
Europe Markets

Europe stocks expected to rebound after Chinese tariff retaliation

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • China imposed tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. imports Monday in an escalation of the trade war between the world's largest economies.

European futures are seen slightly higher Tuesday as markets look to mitigate the sharp downturn caused by China's announcement of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports Monday. 

European Markets: FTSE, GDAXI, FCHI, IBEX

The FTSE 100 is seen around 16 points higher, set to open at around 7,179, while the DAX is expected to open around 15 points higher at 11,891. The CAC 40 is seen around 20 points higher at 5,282.

Beijing announced Monday that it would raise tariffs on $60 billion worth U.S. goods starting on June 1 as the ongoing trade war between the world's largest economies intensifies.

Stocks in Asia slipped across all major indexes Tuesday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index taking the biggest hit in a 1.58% decline, as shares of Chinese tech giant Tencent dropped more than 2%.

Stateside, President Donald Trump said Monday that he had not decided whether to go through with tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods, but the Office of U.S. Trade Representatives kicked off the necessary legal process to impose the further duties.

Back in Europe, the United Kingdom's foreign minister has warned of a possible conflict in the already unstable Gulf region as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks with European leaders on the situation in Iran.

Shares of Bayer are down 6% in pre-markets, after a California jury hit the German pharmaceutical giant with a $2 billion punitive damages award to a couple who claimed its Roundup weed killer caused their cancer. It was the largest U.S. jury verdict to date in litigation over the chemical.

In corporate news, Allianz, Thyssenkrupp, Volkswagen and Merck Group are all set to report earnings Tuesday.