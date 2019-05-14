Europe stocks expected to rebound after Chinese tariff retaliation

Speaking at a White House event on Monday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump offered a projection about how much longer Washington and Beijing could be locked in heated...Politicsread more
China announced on Monday that it will raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, beginning on June 1. The latest development from Beijing comes after U.S. President...Asia Marketsread more
The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.Traderead more
CNBC's David Reid says it is high time for social media giants to take on all the responsibilities of the fully grown global companies that they have become.Commentaryread more
The Financial Times reported Monday that an Israel-based company was able to successfully install malware that could have been used for surveillance on phone calls made over...Cybersecurityread more
A spokeswoman for Amnesty International U.S.A. said the organization was told that it is "not the best tenant" for a building owned by a Chinese state-owned enterprise,...World Politicsread more
China will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods — in total nearly 2,500 products.Politicsread more
In a bid to increase revenues, Chinese video streaming platform iQiyi is aiming to focus on movies over the next two to three years.Technologyread more
Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.Marketsread more
U.S. equity futures were slightly positive on Monday evening as traders weighed the details of an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.Marketsread more
The two planes that collided mid-air over Alaska were carrying 14 passengers from a seven-day roundtrip cruise out of Vancouver.U.S. Newsread more
European futures are seen slightly higher Tuesday as markets look to mitigate the sharp downturn caused by China's announcement of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports Monday.
The FTSE 100 is seen around 16 points higher, set to open at around 7,179, while the DAX is expected to open around 15 points higher at 11,891. The CAC 40 is seen around 20 points higher at 5,282.
Beijing announced Monday that it would raise tariffs on $60 billion worth U.S. goods starting on June 1 as the ongoing trade war between the world's largest economies intensifies.
Stocks in Asia slipped across all major indexes Tuesday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index taking the biggest hit in a 1.58% decline, as shares of Chinese tech giant Tencent dropped more than 2%.
Stateside, President Donald Trump said Monday that he had not decided whether to go through with tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods, but the Office of U.S. Trade Representatives kicked off the necessary legal process to impose the further duties.
Back in Europe, the United Kingdom's foreign minister has warned of a possible conflict in the already unstable Gulf region as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks with European leaders on the situation in Iran.
Shares of Bayer are down 6% in pre-markets, after a California jury hit the German pharmaceutical giant with a $2 billion punitive damages award to a couple who claimed its Roundup weed killer caused their cancer. It was the largest U.S. jury verdict to date in litigation over the chemical.
In corporate news, Allianz, Thyssenkrupp, Volkswagen and Merck Group are all set to report earnings Tuesday.