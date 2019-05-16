Why Alibaba and Tencent may not have the same Trump problems that Huawei has

President Donald Trump speaks at the 38th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 15, 2019.

Chinese internet giants like Alibaba and Tencent are unlikely to be targeted in the same manner as telecommunications giant Huawei amid escalating trade tensions between Beijing and Washington, an analyst told CNBC on Thursday.

First and foremost, the deterioration of U.S.-China relations will likely hurt Chinese firms that compete with American companies, according to Gil Luria, director of research at D.A. Davidson.

"The focus on Huawei appears to be motivated by concerns regarding secrecy and intellectual property, but Huawei is also a main competitor to many American telecom equipment companies," Luria told CNBC.

"Companies that are domestic Chinese focused such as Alibaba and Tencent are less likely to be directly targeted," he said, adding that the former's sales in the U.S. are negligible and that outgoing Chairman Jack Ma has done a "masterful job of positioning himself as friendly to the U.S."

Still, he said, those firms would be unable to escape the secondary effects of a slowing Chinese economy — which has partially been pressured by heightened American tariffs.