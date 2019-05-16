It's up to special counsel Robert Mueller if he wants to testify to Congress, Attorney General William Barr says

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.Retailread more
Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."Technologyread more
Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...Airlinesread more
The move represents a continued pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade agreement.Economyread more
Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.Trading Nationread more
CNBC reveals the 2019 Disruptor 50 list, identifying start-ups on the cutting edge of huge consumer, technology and business shifts — and already worth billions.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on ThursdayInvestingread more
Stocks like Ford and U.S. Steel may be caught in the middle of the trade war, but they could actually benefit from it, one expert says.Trading Nationread more
"It's Bob's call whether he wants to testify," Barr told The Wall Street Journal.Politicsread more
Walmart says it's "monitoring" tariff discussions closely, "hopeful that an agreement can be reached."Retailread more
Robert Mueller will decide whether he will testify to Congress, Attorney General William Barr told The Wall Street Journal. President Donald Trump had earlier said that it would be up to Barr to decide whether Mueller would testify.
"It's Bob's call whether he wants to testify," Barr said, The Journal reported in an article published early Thursday morning.
His comment comes as House Democrats escalate their fight with the Justice Department over the unredacted version of the special counsel's report on Russian election interference and potential obstruction of justice by Trump.
Previously, the president had said Mueller shouldn't testify. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Mueller report exonerated him. However, on the question of obstruction, Mueller said he did not exonerate the president. Barr, along with now-departed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, decided not to charge Trump with any obstruction crimes.
The attorney general has been at odds with House Democrats, particularly Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York, who is continuing to seek Mueller's testimony.
In an interview with CNBC's John Harwood, Nadler said: "Bill Barr is just a liar. And, he's just representing the president."
Nadler's committee voted to hold Barr in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena for the unredacted Mueller report. Trump had asserted executive privilege over the full report. A redacted version of the document was released to the public in April. Mueller completed his probe in March.
The White House, likewise, is waging its own battle with House Democrats. White House lawyer Pat Cipollone warned Nadler and his colleagues not to "pursue an unauthorized 'do-over'" of the special counsel's probe, calling for the Judiciary Committee to "discontinue the inquiry."
Nadler rejected the White House's demand. "Our investigation into this as well as other troubling conduct by this administration will continue," the lawmaker said.
A spokesman for the special counsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.