Amazon's online drug push has one Bay Area start-up shifting its business to bolster retail pharmacies

Nimble Pharmacy was among a crop of emerging companies, backed by venture capitalists, aiming to deliver prescription drugs from their own pharmacies to consumers' homes or offices. Then Amazon bought online pharmacy PillPack in 2018, and Nimble needed to find a new business.

Earlier this year, the company shut down its six physical pharmacy locations, which were scattered across the Bay Area, and cut about half its staff — 40 people — to focus on developing a delivery service that could partner with independent brick-and-mortar pharmacies. To use the grocery analogy, instead of being a supermarket, Nimble would be like Instacart.

The big chain pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are getting into delivery, and Amazon is investing heavily in PillPack following the $753 million acquisition, so that consumers can get all their medicines by mail, along with automatic refills and 24/7 customer support. That leaves independent pharmacies in a vulnerable position.

"They now recognize that the world is changing, and they're seeing acceleration of the service from Amazon-owned PillPack, as well as Walgreens and CVS launching delivery options of their own," said Nimble CEO Talha Sattar.

Founded in 2014, Nimble has raised about $60 million from investors including Sequoia and Khosla Ventures. It described itself as a "full-service pharmacy" taking the "hassle out of the pharmacy experience." But Sattar said the physical pharmacies were too expensive to operate, and it was too difficult to get doctors on board.