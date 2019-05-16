Students and their families need support systems before they're saddled with college debt

Student loans aren't the reason there's a student debt crisis in this country.

The real problem is that there's not adequate education, information or support systems in place to help students (and their families) make smarter college choices while they are still in high school.

Nationwide, college student loan debt was $517 billion in 2006. There are more than 44 million borrowers who now collectively owe $1.5 trillion in student loans, according to the latest statistics for 2019.

The government spends a great deal of money on regulation and education on teen alcohol abuse, tobacco, and drug use and prevention. We, as a society, have decided that teens shouldn't be able to legally use these substances, and we provide education and extremely clear warnings about the danger of their use.

Yet we are all somehow enablers of teen student loan use.

Sadly, 90% of private student loans now have an adult co-signer. I don't blame parents, because as a parent of two myself, I know we just want what is best for our children. A college education is part of the American dream and parents want their children to have access to higher education, which, in most cases, leads to considerably higher lifetime earnings.

So, whose responsibility is it, then, to provide the financial literacy and other support to help educate students and their families about student loans and which colleges and majors are worth it?

The government, of course. Since a wide variety of failed policies and programs has made the federal government the main cause of this crisis, it's up to the government to fix the problem.

It's up to state and local governments to find ways to fund education programs for students and their families.

To that point, new research from Harvard University suggests that the use of certain technology can significantly alter college choices. The Harvard study found that Naviance, a college counseling software used by more than 40% of high schoolers, shifted students' choices about which colleges to apply to and attend based on information on classmates submitted about their admissions experiences.

Districts using Naviance would likely spend less time and money educating students about where they can get in, and more on what they can get out of college. The government isn't likely to adopt this approach tomorrow so, in the meantime, financial institutions and employers committed to financial literacy and wellness could invest more in helping families make smarter college choices.