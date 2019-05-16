Verizon CEO: 'Tens of thousands' of customers buying new 5G phones

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Chipmaker Nvidia jumps after earnings beat

Nvidia managed to beat estimates for earnings and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter even as revenue was down some 31%.

Enterpriseread more

Pinterest shares plunge 16% after reporting larger than expected...

Pinterest released its first quarter 2019 earnings report after the bell on Thursday.

Technologyread more

China has plenty of ways to get back at US for treatment of...

China has plenty of ways it can retaliate against U.S. treatment of Huawei, and U.S. companies could feel the brunt of it.

Market Insiderread more

Credit card rates are now at their highest level in history and...

It costs more than ever to pay with a credit card, which could be a drag on economic growth.

Economyread more

Boeing has completed a software update for 737 Max system linked...

Boeing has completed a software fix for its 737 Max airplanes, which have been grounded since mid-March after two of the aircraft crashed in less than five months, killing a...

Airlinesread more

Dow jumps more than 200 points, posts 3-day winning streak

Stocks rose as sentiment was boosted by strong earnings from Walmart and Cisco Systems while banks climbed on higher rates.

Marketsread more

Facebook has struggled to hire talent since the Cambridge...

Former Facebook recruiters told CNBC that the tech company has experienced a significant decrease in its job offer acceptance rates.

Technologyread more

Walmart's battle with Amazon has new fronts: Digital ads and A.I.

You might only know Walmart as a place to stop to pick up milk or paper towels, maybe a few other things, on your way home from work. But the biggest retailer in the world is...

Retailread more

If you invested in Walmart in 2009, here's how much you'd have...

According to it fiscal first-quarter earnings report released Thursday, Walmart shares are up 18% from last year and the retail giant's market cap is at whopping $290 billion.

The Beginner’s Guide to Investingread more

Verizon CEO: 'Tens of thousands' of customers buying new 5G...

Verizon is betting that customers will pay up for Samsung's new 5G smartphone.

Technologyread more

Starbucks' China challenger Luckin Coffee will likely price IPO...

Starbucks' China challenger Luckin Coffee is preparing for its public debut Friday on the Nasdaq.

Restaurantsread more

This is why there's been a decade-long disconnect between Huawei...

The U.S. has insisted Huawei and its equipment are pervasively unsafe. Huawei has long requested the chance to prove its equipment is safe.

Cybersecurityread more
Tech

Verizon CEO: 'Tens of thousands' of customers buying new 5G phones

Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
Key Points
  • Verizon is betting that customers will pay up for Samsung's new 5G smartphone.
  • "We are seeing tens of thousands of customers taking it already," says CEO Hans Vestberg.
VIDEO3:1603:16
Verizon CEO on Huawei, 5G market
Closing Bell

Verizon is betting that customers will pay up for Samsung's new 5G smartphone, even though the price point is high and the technology's infrastructure is still being built up.

"It's a great experience," Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said in an interview with CNBC's "Closing Bell " on Thursday.

"I believe that there's going to be people taking it. We are seeing tens of thousands of customers taking it already," he said. "And today is the first day you can actually buy it."

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is the first device that supports Verizon's new 5G network out of the box. It follows the Motorola Z3, which also runs on 5G but only if you buy an additional $200 accessory that enables it.

The day's first SK Telecom 5G customer shows his new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphone during a launch event at an SK Telecom shop in Seoul on April 5, 2019.
Jung Yeon-Je | AFP | Getty Images

Verizon is selling a $1,299 version of the Galaxy S10 5G, as well as a $1,399 model with twice the storage.

However, the nation's 5G network is still being built out. Verizon's 5G network is currently only available in Chicago and Minneapolis, but it is expected to be available in 20 U.S. cities by the end of the year.

Vestberg said that the 5G experience is "so very different" from 4G because it can get over 1.3 gigabit per second on the network — a much faster rate than 4G.

When asked what kind of market share gain he can hope to get from releasing 5G phones, Vestberg said, "Let's see how it plays out." However, he said the company has "high ambition."

"We have the best network, and we want to be first with the technology."

The company plans to ultimately offer four phones with 5G this year, and three-quarters of the phones it is launching next year will have 5G.

"The ecosystem is ramping up extremely fast," Vestberg said.

AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile plan to roll out their 5G networks for phones later this year.

— CNBC's Todd Haselton contributed to this report.